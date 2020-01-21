Continuum Health Technologies, a Leader in Revenue Cycle Management, Partners With Professional Recovery Consultants (PRC) to Improve Healthcare Claims Denial Management

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuum Health Technologies, a leading provider of revenue cycle management software, is proud to announce a partnership with PRC, specialists in claims denial management for hospitals and large health systems. The partnership combines Continuum Health Technologies’ proprietary Denial Challenger™ and Patient Estimator™ software with PRC advanced claims services, automating follow-ups on active receivables, providing pricing transparency throughout a claim’s lifecycle, and decreasing claim denials.

Hospitals and healthcare systems repeatedly list financial challenges as a top management concern. However, many of these organizations still use manual claim denials management processes, relying on outdated systems that lack automation and decision support to optimize denials management. The result is significant cash flow issues in revenue cycle management. Claim denials can take an unnecessary hit on a healthcare organization’s net revenue stream if not appropriately managed.

“Denials and other cashflow hurdles can decrease a healthcare provider’s receivables by a significant percentage,” stated Adolfo Salume, CEO of Continuum Health Technologies. “This partnership offers healthcare providers a more cost-effective, automated way to manage the collection process, all while introducing a new level of pricing transparency to patients and the industry as a whole,” Salume added.

Continuum Health Technologies’ Denial Challenger™ provides a unified, user-friendly view of an account, consolidating all associated claims, remittances, notes, appeals, and history of dispositions taken by users. The streamlined dashboard helps improve efficiencies and increases overall staff productivity. The Patient Estimator™ allows organizations to improve patient collections and overall patient satisfaction with clear and accurate estimates.

“Combining our resources, we are able to shine a light on healthcare costs, allowing patients to make better decisions when choosing a provider or service and improving lost or delayed revenue rates for healthcare service providers,” said Geoff Miller, CEO of PRC.

About Continuum Health Technologies

Continuum Health Technologies delivers real-time, actionable intelligence, empowering healthcare organizations to analyze, manage, and automate the entire revenue cycle for optimized financial outcomes through its suite of solutions, including the Access Guardian™, Denial Challenger™, Discovery™, and Patient Estimator™.

About Professional Recovery Consultants

PRC provides first and third party collection services as well as insurance follow up for the healthcare industry. PRC’s philosophy of performance, compliance, and data security has enabled success for 40 years in the healthcare industry. PRC is licensed to collect nationally and has seven locations across the United States.