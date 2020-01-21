Allegheny General Hospital Partners with Omnicell to Automate Sterile Compounding

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa., part of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), has selected Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy IV Compounding Service, a comprehensive, turnkey approach for insourcing some sterile compounding operations.

Nearly one out of ten IVs are not prepared within guidelines1 using manual processes and contamination is one of the most frequent errors2. Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy IV Compounding Service addresses this issue with the combination of advanced robotic technology, data and expertly trained pharmacy technician staff to provide a streamlined path for hospitals to insource their sterile compounding, enabling them to enhance patient safety and reduce pharmacy outsourcing costs.

“Sterile compounding is one of the biggest challenges for hospital pharmacies. Many hospitals choose to outsource their compounding needs, which can be expensive and unreliable at times. However, moving to an insourcing model requires technology and trained staff,” said Laura Mark, vice president, pharmacy, AHN. “Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy IV Compounding Service provides hospitals the tools and resources they need to insource and automate their sterile compounding, creating a safer, more accurate and, ultimately, more cost-effective IV compounding operation.”

“The Central Pharmacy IV Compounding Service is part of Omnicell’s autonomous pharmacy vision and our pursuit towards 100 percent of IV preparations going through IV automation technology,” said Douglas Descalzi, vice president and general manager, IV Solutions and Robotic Dispensing Systems, Omnicell. “The service enables hospitals to not just automate compounding, but to adopt and optimize the technology.”

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) is an integrated health system dedicated to providing exceptional care to people in our communities. Our patient-centered approach to care means a greater focus on coordinated health and wellness services, as well as being accountable and responsive to patients from start to finish. For more information visit: www.ahn.org.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and expert services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 6,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

1 Flynn EA, Pearson RE, Barker K. Observational study of accuracy in compounding i.v. admixtures at five hospitals. Am J Health-Syst Pharm. 1997;54(8):904-12

2 http://www.pewtrusts.org/en/multimedia/data-visualizations/2014/us-illnesses-and-deaths-associated-with-compounded-medications

