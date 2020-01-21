Yale Home and August Become Exclusive Smart Lock Providers for Savant’s Premium Smart Home Systems

BERLIN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASSA ABLOY brands Yale Home and August Home, Inc. today announced their popular smart lock lines are now the exclusive door lock provider, available to all Savant Integrators, for Savant’s premium smart home automation system. The integration allows homeowners to add Yale's line of Connected by August Assure Locks and Levers and/or August’s Smart Lock Pro and August Smart Lock to their bespoke smart homes, and control them alongside other smart devices within the Savant Pro App.

“Yale and August’s locks have brought trusted security, peace-of-mind and convenience to millions of people worldwide, from apartments and condos to homes of all sizes,” said Jason Williams, President of ASSA ABLOY’s U.S. Smart Residential. “Now, we’re thrilled to become the first and only smart lock provider for Savant’s premium smart home platform, and bring proven smart access capabilities to some of the most luxurious properties in the world.”

“Savant is pleased to have Yale and August join our Recommended Partner program, enabling integrators to purchase these preferred solutions directly from Savant and feel the utmost confidence in profiles that have been tested by both Savant and Yale/August engineers,” explained George Katsiris, VP Product Evangelist. “Savant homeowners want seamless and intuitive access to their homes all from within the Savant Pro App, and by working together with Yale and August, our integration partners can now deliver this unified experience.”

Savant currently manages smart home devices across home audio, theater, lighting, climate, energy automation, and shades categories, with the Yale and August partnership enhancing their entry services category with direct dock lock integration. The system can be controlled through the Savant Pro App, Savant Pro Remote, in-wall touch panels, keypads, or by voice with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri with HomeKit compatibility.

The locks will be on display in the Savant booth (#SU253) at the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas on Jan 21-23, 2020. For more information on integrating Yale and August locks with Savant or to set up a consultation with a Savant Authorized Dealer or Installer visit www.savant.com.

About Yale Home

Yale Home protects millions of homes and businesses worldwide and is the brand behind locks of every design and function in over 125 countries. Yale products have been helping people to secure their favorite belongings since 1840. As one of the oldest international brands, Yale is among the best-known and most respected names in the lock industry and was recently named a 2019 Brand Leader in Smart Door Locks/Deadbolt Locks by CE Pro. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in door opening solutions. For more information, visit www.yalehome.com.

About August Home, Inc.

At August Home, we are all about secure, smart access. Our products and services give consumers total control over their front door from a smartphone. August Home is the first major Smart Home device vendor that provides GDPR privacy protection for their entire global customer base. Ranked number three on the Wall Street Journal’s 25 Top Tech Companies to Watch, August is headquartered in San Francisco, California and was recently acquired by ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in door opening solutions. For more information, visit www.august.com.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions dedicated to satisfying end-user demands for security, safety and convenience. For more information, visit www.assaabloy.com.

About Savant

Savant Systems, LLC is a recognized leader in home control and automation, and one of the fastest-growing smart home companies in the luxury and mid-markets. Savant’s powerful Pro technology brings together the four pillars of automation – climate, lighting, entertainment and energy – together in a single application interface for the homeowner. This comprehensive whole-home control system, available through iOS and Android, delivers the premier experience in all of home automation and is available through Magnolia Design Centers and Savant’s global network of Authorized Integrators. Learn more at www.savant.com.