ServiceMaster Contracts with Merchants Fleet for Fleet Management Services

HOOKSETT, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceMaster, a leading provider of essential services to homes and businesses and parent company of national brands Terminix and Merry Maids, has contracted with Merchants Fleet for fleet management services. Under the agreement, Merchants will provide vehicle leasing and services to ServiceMaster’s core fleet of over 10,000 vehicles and offer service support for its many franchisees.

The deal is the latest milestone in Merchant Fleet’s rapid growth. The company has seen increasing success over the past year with innovative, flexible offerings that can meet the needs of fleets as small as single vehicles up to large-scale fleets. The New Hampshire-based company recently moved into a new, state-of-the-art headquarters and has experienced a 55% growth in sales talent, including over 30 hires from the industry.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ServiceMaster and provide them with an innovative, industry-leading fleet experience,” said Brendan P. Keegan, CEO of Merchants Fleet. “In their industry, having the right vehicles for the job and finding ways to reduce costs without sacrificing speed and efficiency in serving their customers is critical. We look forward to assisting them in these areas while also discovering new areas of opportunity.”

ServiceMaster has delivered world-class residential and commercial services for over 90 years. It oversees a variety of commercial and home service brands, including Merry Maids, Terminix, AmeriSpec, Copesan, Furniture Medic, ServiceMaster Clean, and ServiceMaster Restore.

About Merchants Fleet: Merchants Fleet is the fastest growing fleet management company nationally. Merchants provides clients with the most high-touch service and innovative experience across the industry for fleets, with flexible terms from three months to seven years. Our unique technology platforms coupled with specialized fleet teams provide the most comprehensive FleetTech solutions to drive proven results. Find out more at merchantsfleet.com.