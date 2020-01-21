Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver P5 Combat Training System to Republic of Korea Air Force

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division was awarded a contract to supply the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) with its P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS). Under the contract, Cubic, along with principal subcontractor, Leonardo DRS, will deliver P5CTS airborne subsystems and associated ground subsystems to be integrated with ROKAF aircraft and training infrastructure. The P5CTS is the only fourth- and fifth-generation interoperable Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) system flying in the world today. The P5CTS provides high-fidelity, live mission training capabilities for advanced weapons and tactics training.

“We are incredibly excited to deliver the P5CTS system to the ROKAF. This system will enable interoperable instrumented air combat training across the Korean peninsula and the entire fleet of ROKAF combat aircraft well into the 2040s,” said Jonas Furukrona, vice president and general manager of Air Training Solutions, Cubic Global Defense. “This P5CTS system will also be integrated with existing ROK Army training infrastructure and electronic warfare ranges to deliver a true multi-domain exercise capability.”

Training for today’s advanced threats to air operations requires adaptable and highly advanced training tools. P5CTS sets the standard for joint, multi-service and coalition training, while providing expanded training capabilities on a common platform with U.S. and coalition forces, including all aircraft in the ROKAF inventory.

This globally fielded system enhances real-time and post-mission training by displaying the live-air picture, recording mission data, adjudicating weapons engagements and relaying Time, Space and Positioning Information (TSPI) between participating aircraft during training sorties. Key components of the system include secure, GPS-enabled, aircraft-mounted airborne instrumentation “pods” plus ground stations, which help aircrew conduct, monitor and control air combat training and post-flight debriefing.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide. to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.