Unbound Tech Selects Affect to Lead Public Relations in North America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affect, a public relations and social media agency specializing in technology, healthcare and professional services, was selected by Unbound Tech, the leading provider of multi-party computation based cryptography platform for enterprises, for public relations services. As the agency of record, Affect is responsible for implementing and executing targeted communications campaigns to increase brand awareness of Unbound Tech and its offerings in North America.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Israel, Unbound Tech helps companies protect corporate secrets such as cryptographic keys, credentials and other private data by ensuring they never exist anywhere in complete form. Working with a variety of companies ranging from cryptocurrency exchanges to Fortune 500 corporations, Unbound Tech currently offers solutions for hybrid cloud key management, Virtual HSM, crypto asset security (CASP), blockchain key management and more.

“In order to meet our objectives in North America, it was essential to find an experienced PR partner with deep roots in enterprise security, blockchain and cryptocurrency. Having previously worked with other B2B tech agencies, Affect checked every box associated with current needs and more,” said Ami Sterling, Senior Director of Marketing, Unbound Tech. “In our short time working together, Affect has proven to be a strategic and agile partner, challenging us to capitalize on relevant opportunities that have already begun elevating our profile in the press.”

“Having personally worked in cybersecurity for more than a decade, the Unbound story – its technology, its leadership and its continued innovation – is truly differentiated in the market,” said Brittany Bevacqua, SVP at Affect. “Knowing the current and evolving threat landscape, more companies should know about the advantages of software-defined cryptography to protect their organization’s most valuable digital assets. We’re incredibly proud to be the PR firm chosen to take Unbound to the next level.”

