Steward Health Care System to Deploy “One Platform” with MEDITECH Across 35 Hospitals

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH is proud to announce it will extend its 20-year partnership with Steward Health Care System, which recently signed to implement the company’s innovative EHR in 18 sites located across Arizona, Texas, Utah, Arkansas and Louisiana. This decision is a part of Steward’s “One Platform” strategy to bring all 35 hospitals under a single EHR.

“We are thrilled to continue our dynamic relationship with MEDITECH, a trusted and long-time partner that has continued to innovate and evolve with us as we’ve grown nationally,” said Julie Berry, chief information officer at Steward Health Care. “MEDITECH’s integrated workflow tools and Revenue Cycle solutions will help Steward continue its efforts to transform care delivery and maximize operational efficiency across the organization.”

Since its founding, Steward has committed to transforming patient care with cutting-edge technologies in the communities it serves. With a consolidated EHR, Steward can streamline communication across all facilities, improving patient care and increasing patient safety.

“MEDITECH is honored to continue our collaborative partnership with Steward Health Care System. Steward’s decision to implement MEDITECH across its enterprise is a huge credit to the platform, and to the strong relationships we’ve created with our customers,” said Helen Waters, executive vice president at MEDITECH.

Heading to HIMSS20? Come visit MEDITECH at booth #1428 to hear how Expanse is revolutionizing what an EHR can do.

About MEDITECH

Five decades. One EHR. No limits. More than ever, MEDITECH’s reputation for excellence resounds across every care setting. As we celebrate 50 bold years of vision and innovation, we invite you to see healthcare through a whole new lens with Expanse, the premier EHR for the digital healthcare paradigm. Our cutting-edge solutions help organizations and providers all over the world to take on the challenges of healthcare’s ever-expanding landscape. Whether your destination is clinical efficiency, analytical prowess, a superior patient and consumer experience, or financial success, MEDITECH’s passion and expertise will get you where you want to go. Visit ehr.meditech.com, our Newsroom and Blog, and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to start your journey today.

About Steward Health Care System

Steward Health Care is the largest private, tax-paying physician-led health care network in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Steward operates 35 hospitals in the United States and the country of Malta that regularly receive top awards for quality and safety. The company employs approximately 42,000 health care professionals. The Steward network includes multiple urgent care centers and skilled nursing facilities, substantial behavioral health services, over 7,900 beds under management, and approximately 2.2 million full risk covered lives through the company's managed care and health insurance services.

The Steward Health Care Network includes 5,000 physicians across 800 communities who help to provide more than 12 million patient encounters per year. Steward Medical Group, the company's employed physician group, provides more than six million patient encounters per year. The Steward Hospital Group operates hospitals in Malta and nine states across the U.S., including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.