The Nord Center Selects SmartCare to Accommodate Their Multiple Levels of Care

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) and The Nord Center of Lorain, OH have recently formalized a partnership to supply the agency’s next EHR platform. Nord valued a multi-faceted, flexible application to meet their many levels of care including, outpatient, inpatient crisis stabilization unit, 24/7 crisis hotline, and mobile teams. SmartCare will also provide the ability to provide direct primary care services, if so desired in the future.

“The Nord Center is enthusiastic about its implementation of SmartCare, which we know will support and enhance our ability not only to provide the best quality of service to our clients but to help them achieve the best possible outcomes in treatment,” said Eric Morse, Executive Director, The Nord Center.

“We are excited to partner with The Nord Center. Streamline’s goal is to provide industry leaders like The Nord Center with the tools they need to deliver a diverse set of services with innovation in the marketplace. We are very happy to help them both with their immediate needs and also providing a technology platform for their future growth,” said Javed Husain, Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About The Nord Center

The Nord Center is a non-profit, community mental health center serving Lorain and Huron Counties. The organization was founded in 1947 and currently serves approximately 7,500 people per year. The agency was renamed in 1970 in honor of Nordson Corporation Founder Walter G. Nord to recognize his pivotal role in early support of mental health initiatives.

The Nord Center’s mission is engaging people in our community to achieve mental and emotional health through prevention, treatment, and advocacy. The Nord Center services include: core mental health services; crisis and suicide prevention; supportive housing; and sexual assault and trauma response services. Since 2005 the agency has provided core mental health services to children and adolescents. The Nord Center's emergency crisis, housing, sexual assault and trauma response services operate 24 hours per day 365 days per year.

https://www.nordcenter.org/

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com