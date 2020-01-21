PCI Pal® Advances to a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pal, the secure payments provider to contact centers and businesses taking Cardholder Not Present (CNP) payments, today announced that it has been selected as a Preferred Solution Partner by Cisco (NYSE: CSCO). Following rigorous tests to ensure seamless integration with Cisco technologies, PCI Pal’s Agent Assist and IVR payments achieved Cisco compatible certification.

As a member of the Cisco Solution Partner Program, PCI Pal is committed to maintaining interoperability with Cisco Contact Center solutions and providing support to Cisco partners. PCI Pal’s Agent Assist and IVR are fully accredited and leverage an SBC-level integration to Cisco’s CUBE to provide customers with PCI compliant payment solutions.

“As a worldwide leader in IT, networking and cybersecurity solutions, Cisco has transformed how we connect, communicate and collaborate. That’s why hundreds of organizations, including Broadcom, Infor, Nasdaq, Rackspace and countless others put their trust in Cisco,” said Darren Gill, Chief Revenue Officer, PCI Pal. “It’s a great honor to join Cisco’s growing partner ecosystem as a Preferred Solution Partner. Together, we can deliver better, more integrated solutions for businesses looking to improve their compliance and security initiatives.”

The Cisco Solution Partner Program, part of the Cisco Partner Ecosystem, unites Cisco with third-party independent hardware and software vendors to deliver integrated solutions to joint customers. As a Preferred Solution Partner, PCI Pal has achieved Cisco compatibility certification for two of its solutions, Agent Assist and IVR.

ABOUT PCI PAL:

PCI Pal® is the global provider of secure payment solutions. PCI Pal’s globally accessible cloud platform empowers organizations to take payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI DSS and other relevant data security rules and regulations.

With the entire product portfolio served from PCI Pal’s cloud environment, integrations with existing telephony, payment, and desktop environments is flexible and proven, ensuring no degradation of service while achieving security and compliance.

PCI Pal has offices in London, Ipswich (UK) and Charlotte NC (USA). For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on Twitter @PCIPAL

ABOUT CISCO:

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco