First 2Gbps Backhaul Links for Ooredoo Algeria with SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooredoo a leader in mobile services selected SIAE MICROELETTRONICA a leader supplier of microwave and millimetre wave radio technology for mobile backhaul to enhance its network in order to support increasing traffic in Algeria.

To meet new access technologies growing transport requirements as well as answering the growing data demand in the region, Ooredoo Algeria is modernizing its infrastructure by boosting capacity throughout the network. At this pro Ooredoo deploys SIAE MICROELETTRONICA multi-band link achieving fibre-like multi-gigabit capacity. A Multi-band link couples an 80GHz band with a standard frequency band, obtaining high capacity and longer reach for a given link. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA already provides connectivity in three of the five regions of the country.

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA has put in services the first two multi-band links in Blida and Boumerdes provinces transporting from 2Gb/s capacity and more, over distances of 5 kilometres.

“This multi-band link represents the first implementation of this technology for Ooredoo Algeria, keeping its infrastructure at the forefront of technology” says Abdelkrim Melab, Head of Transmission Engineering at Ooredoo Algeria, adding “every technology progress in our network aims to improve the quality of service for better user-experience, SIAE MICROELETTRONICA’s technology helps us achieve this objective”

“This project consolidates our presence in Ooredoo Algeria as strategic technology supplier, complementing our existing deployments of high capacity, compact and nodal modular microwave configurations” says Nicola Bonzanino Head of sales Africa for SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, adding “we are happy to support Ooredoo meeting their business goals”

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is a leader in wireless communication technology, offering to operators advanced solutions for microwave and millimetre-wave transport, services and design. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA designs and produces its own RF components liaising over in-house RF lab, clean room facilities and complete product assembly with a latest generation SMT smart-manufacturing 4.0 facility. For info: http://www.siaemic.com

About OOREDOO ALGERIA

Operational in Algeria since august 2004, Ooredoo Algeria is the Algerian subsidiary of Ooredoo Telecommunications Group and provides 3G and 4G mobile services for businesses and individuals. Until December 31st 2018, Ooredoo Algeria recorded a turnover of DZD 88.3 billion and had more than 13.8 million subscribers. Ooredoo Algeria is the unique mobile operator offering 4G services across 48 provinces in Algeria.

