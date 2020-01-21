YUKAI Resort launches customer experience management program with Service Management Group

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer experience, employee experience and brand research partner to more than 500 brands, has been hired by YUKAI Resort to identify customer expectations, uncover key drivers of customer satisfaction and advance the customer experience across the organization.

Founded in 2003, YUKAI Resort operates 29 resorts and ryokans with hot springs throughout Japan. With a management principle of “making Japanese hot springs close to you,” the brand is focused on providing high-quality services at affordable prices.

“With experience in a range of industries and a history of success in customer experience management, SMG will help us deepen our understanding of our customers through an advanced voice of the customer program,” said Mr. Koji Nishitani, YUKAI Resort President. “Our goal is to use guest feedback data to improve the customer experience across our facilities and in turn drive business growth.”

YUKAI Resort is using SMG’s customer experience management program to capture guest feedback and uncover location-level insights. With guest feedback data available on-demand in the smg360® reporting platform, YUKAI Resort has a holistic view of the customer experience through intuitive dashboards and tools, while empowering facility leaders with role-based reporting, location-level insights and real-time feedback.

“It’s an honor to partner with YUKAI Resort and help the organization elevate its customer experience program,” said Mr. Atsushi Tamagawa, SMG Managing Director, Japan. “Through our partnership, we look forward to helping the brand leverage location-level feedback to improve the customer experience, elevate guest satisfaction and drive business outcomes.”

About Yukai Resort

YUKAI Resort Co., Ltd. creates new styles of hot spring resort hotels and ryokans under the management principle of “Making Japanese hot springs close to you.” The company has 29 hotels in Hokuriku, Tokai, Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku and Kyushu area.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.