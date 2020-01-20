Canadian Physiotherapy Association Names Physitrack as Patient Engagement and Telehealth Partner

OTTAWA, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian Physiotherapy Association (CPA) has announced it will partner with Physitrack, the global patient connectivity and Telehealth provider, to deliver its platform for remote patient engagement to its growing Membership of more than 15,000 Physiotherapists.

The announcement is a significant milestone for Physitrack and the first time a North American national professional body partners with the company.

John-Paul Cody-Cox, the CPA CEO says, “We’re delighted to be taking this step forward with Physitrack, the partnership will offer our members the latest innovation in exercise prescription. This will underscore our strategy of championing excellence, innovation and professionalism in physiotherapy, while positioning member adoption of e-health and mobile technology as a key priority of our association.”

Physitrack helps CPA advance physiotherapy profession.

Through the new partnership, CPA further demonstrates its commitment to promoting innovation and technology within the Canadian physiotherapy profession, enabling its Members to advance their practice and deliver more personalized and connected care, both in person and remotely via Physitrack’s unique exercise prescription, outcomes tracking and integrated Telehealth solution.

Physitrack is amongst a select group of e-health solution developers with which Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has announced collaboration. Its solution enables CPA physiotherapists to create tailored exercise programs in seconds, choosing from almost 5,000 clearly narrated, clinically verified exercise videos developed by leading institutions for physiotherapy research. Additionally Physitrack allows physios to gather and analyze outcomes, and engage patients via secure video calling.

Henrik Molin, CEO of Physitrack adds: “We are proud that CPA has chosen Physitrack to bring the full benefit of remote patient engagement, mobile technologies, and population health enabled systems to its members and their patients. We are aware of the association’s strong commitment to the adoption of technology, and so are particularly pleased to work with them. CPA joins our growing roster of partnering professional associations around the world and, as our first partner association in North America, is especially prized.”

About Physitrack:

Physitrack is a world leader in the provision of patient engagement and Telehealth solutions to tens of thousands of healthcare providers, and several million patients in over 100 countries.

About the CPA:

The Canadian Physiotherapy Association is the national, professional body representing over 15,000 Physiotherapists in Canada. The Association is respected and recognized as the voice of physiotherapy in Canada, and as the vital partner for the profession, the CPA leads, advocates, and inspires excellence and innovation to promote health.