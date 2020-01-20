Infiniti’s Market Assessment Study Helped a Medical Implants Supplier Gain 11% Market Share in its New Product Category | Read the Complete Success Story to Gather Detailed Insights

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market assessment study. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a medical implants supplier based out of the United States address key business including developing an advanced orthopedic implant for the North American market, identifying needs and expectations of physicians regarding the new product, and evaluating the changes that need to be made in the new medical device to compete effectively.

The increasing disposable income of consumers, rise in health care expenditure, technological advancements, and better medical facilities are expected to drive the growth of the global medical implants market. On the flip side, stringent regulatory framework, high cost of device implantation, and lack of skilled physicians are increasing challenges for companies operating in the medical implants market. Owing to such challenges, companies in the medical implants market will need to revamp traditional business models and adopt innovative growth strategies. Also, keeping pace with market innovations and technological developments can help companies in the medical implants market gain a competitive edge.

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges and develop an advanced orthopedic implant for the North American market, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market potential, company profiling, concept testing, and pricing research study. The engagement also involved the development of a go-to-market opportunity roadmap, set up for product pricing approval policy, product testing, and consumers needs assessment study.

Results obtained

By leveraging Infiniti’s market assessment engagement, the client in the medical implants market gained a better understanding of the technology landscape and innovated its new product to meet physicians needs and requirements. They were able to estimate the profit potential for their new product in the next five years and plan future strategies accordingly. In addition, the development of a sound go-to-market strategy helped the client to reduce the time to market. The client was also able to track market innovations and identify technology areas that provide the best commercial opportunity. Consequently, the company was able to successfully launch their new product in the market and gain 11% market share while generating $2.8 million in savings. Want to gather detailed insights into this engagement? Request more info here!

