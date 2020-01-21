BoilerJuice: Heating Oil Takes on Smarter Grid-style Offering

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The UK’s largest online heating oil provider, BoilerJuice, is transforming the way households access heating oil with the launch of its new Connected service.

The new offering provides customers with a fully automated experience that mirrors being connected to mains gas, allowing heating oil customers to track their oil via a smart monitor and arrange automatic top-ups.

In addition, through fixed monthly payments customers are able to spread their annual oil costs over the year, to avoid the pinch in the winter months.

With over 1.5million homes relying on heating oil in the UK, Connected will enable oil households to treat heating oil like any other utility.

The launch is in response to increasing customer demand for a smarter and simpler approach to heating oil, leading the company to acquire monitoring equipment designer and manufacturer Hastel to help fulfil demand.

Connected will also help heating oil households to neutralise the environmental impact of their oil consumption. In an industry first, the Connected service also provides a Green option, where heating oil users can offset their carbon footprint.

Through a partnership with Forest Carbon, customers are able to opt into a Green Plan that BoilerJuice are offering at cost. Certified by the UK Woodland Carbon Guide, Forest Carbon has removed nearly two million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere by working with UK companies to calculate their carbon footprint and create essential woodland projects on their behalf.

Furthermore, Connected will also provide suppliers with more efficient logistics. By placing orders in the off peak, suppliers will have a constant and more sustained flow of business throughout the year, easing the workload off peak periods.

Lee Cowles, CEO of BoilerJuice:: “Many of our customers have been vocal about the need for a smarter approach to heating oil. Connected will allow them to treat heating oil like any other utility and take the stress out of being on oil.

“We’ve spent months finessing the product and our acquisition of Hastel means we are able to provide a high-quality, great value solution for our customers and suppliers

“Furthermore, our partnership with Forest Carbon provides socially conscious consumers the opportunity to offset the environmental impact of their heating.”

www.boilerjuice.com