Market Opportunity Mapping Helps a Radiography System Medical Imaging Client Identify Cost-saving Opportunities Worth $24 Million | Infiniti Research’s Latest Success Story

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market opportunity assessment. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a radiography stem medical imaging client in the United States address key business challenges including identifying untapped market opportunities especially in European countries, resolve pricing challenges, design an effective sales strategy, and analyze other key revenue generation and cost-saving opportunities.

The radiography system medical imaging market in the United States is poised to witness unprecedented growth over the next few years. According to experts at Infiniti Research, the growth of this market is fueled by factors including the rising demand for early disease diagnosis, widening scope of clinical applications, rapidly growing geriatric population, the subsequent growth in the prevalence of related diseases, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging industry, and increasing investments, funds, and grants by both public-private organizations. Identifying and capitalizing on the right opportunities is vital for companies in the sector to outperform competitors and ensure business continuity.

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the radiography system medical imaging market client combat the above mentioned challenges and identify new avenues for revenue generation, experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of their market opportunity assessment, market research solutions, and a growth consulting model. As a part of the engagement, the client was provided with different forecast models to assess the changing industry trends, secondary research data whose findings were validated through industry experts, competitor analysis to analyze key competitor strategies, and data based on our industry best practices assessment to understand how other players curtailed similar challenges. The growth consulting model further entailed a growth pipeline to determine opportunity prioritization, deep-analysis of the prioritized opportunities, and market strategy optimization.

Results obtained

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client in the radiography system medical imaging market gained actionable insights on emerging and untapped potential in the target regions within small and medium hospitals. The quarterly price tracker provided to the client as a part of the engagement facilitated the company to keep tabs on hospital preference and purchase trends. The insights gained also helped the client to enter into long-term, service-based partnerships and identify the most feasible type of contract with the right vendors and distributors in each region based on the regional strength scorecards provided. Experts at Infiniti also helped them to ensure regulatory compliance and strategies for sustainability. In addition, the client also identified $24 million worth of cost-saving opportunities. Want more insights on this engagement? Request more info and an analyst will get in touch with you.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us