Groupe PSA Confirmed as One of the Global Leaders of the Low-Carbon Transition by the Non-Profit Organization CDP

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA (Paris:UG), said: “We are proud that CDP recognizes the hard work of Groupe PSA teams which are committed to successfully manage our low-carbon transition and fight to preserve a clean, safe and affordable mobility for the citizens. We consider this challenge from an ethical point of view towards the next generations and we are taking our share of the global effort to reduce carbon emissions, at an unprecedented rhythm. To tackle climate change, all economic sectors should be expected to make reduction efforts proportional to their amount of emissions, and at the same pace. This would help consumers make their own arbitrations on their CO 2 emissions, between what is absolutely essential and what is less, given the necessary disruption of consumption habits that scientists recommend, with regard to the climate emergency.”

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: “Congratulations to the companies that achieved a position on CDP’s A-List this year, for leading in environmental performance and transparency. The A List companies are leading the market in corporate sustainability, tackling environmental risks and setting themselves up to thrive in tomorrow’s economy.”

This reward is part of the overall recognition of Groupe PSA’s leadership and commitment to tackle climate change:

Last November, PSA Automobiles SA CO 2 emissions reduction target s were scientifically certified by SBTi 1 as consistent with reductions required to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, i.e. limiting global warming to 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

emissions reduction target were scientifically certified by SBTi as consistent with reductions required to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, i.e. limiting global warming to 2°C above pre-industrial levels. Last December, Groupe PSA was on top of the WBA’s2 Climate and Energy Benchmark, which ranks car manufacturers on their proclivity to actively promoting low emission vehicles and investing in new technologies.

CDP assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their climate disclosure, their management of environmental risks and their demonstration of best practices, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$96 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 8,400 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2019. This is in addition to the over 920 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP’s platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition.

1 Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

2 World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA), especially supported by ACT initiative (Assessing low-Carbon Transition), ranks companies regarding their contributions to the Sustainable Developments Goals.