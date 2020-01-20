Reveneer and DWCC Partner to Deliver a Unified Platform for Global Sales Enablement

BRISTOL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveneer, the experts in designing, building and managing high-velocity inside sales operations, and DWCC, the leading provider of international sales enablement services, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a unified platform for global sales transformation.

As part of this agreement, customers of Reveneer and DWCC will be able to take advantage of a fully integrated suite of services designed to accelerate time to market, identify and qualify sales prospects, develop pipeline and win new business across the globe.

“Reveneer has established itself as the premier provider for companies of all sizes looking to transform how they sell to accelerate new customer acquisition across North America,” said Greg Casale, Founder and CEO of Reveneer. “With DWCC’s complementary services and operational presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific, we can now offer our respective customers global reach, utilizing a common set of processes, methodologies and technology. Together, we make acquiring customers across the globe simple, low-risk and affordable for any sales organization.”

Craig Hooper, DWCC’s CEO added, “From our offices in the UK, Germany, and Australia we have enabled B2B technology companies to accelerate their enterprise pipeline and rapidly exceed ambitious growth objectives in these complex international markets. In Reveneer, we have a North American partner who is equally as adept at quickening their customers’ routes to revenue and, in tandem, can offer a simple, consistent, white-label service to engage target accounts in all key markets within 30 days, this is revolutionary.”

About Reveneer

Founded in 2013, Reveneer takes the complexity out of designing, building, and managing high-velocity insides sales operations to transform the way businesses sell. Reveneer offers complete turnkey on-premise implementations or inside sales as a fully managed service. For news, updates, and unique views on inside sales visit reveneer.io.

About DWCC

Founded in 2008, DWCC is dedicated to offering a unique, trusted partnership to guide ambitious B2B technology startups from international expansion all the way through to acquisition or IPO.

Its sales enablement services have helped over 120 companies, ranging from early-stage startups like Vormetric, Twistlock and Agilecraft to public companies like Atlassian, ForeScout, and Thales, to position their complex solutions in the enterprise market, creating awareness within target accounts and accelerating international revenues. For more information visit dwcc.global.