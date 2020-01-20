Aligned Energy Partners with PacketFabric to Expand On-Demand Cloud and Network Connectivity Across Its Data Centers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aligned Energy, a leading data center provider offering innovative, sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers, announces a partnership with PacketFabric, the leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, to expand connectivity options at its Ashburn, Dallas, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City data centers. Now part of the Aligned Access™ ecosystem, PacketFabric will provide Aligned customers with private, direct access to major cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud; connectivity to 160-plus Points of Presence (PoPs) in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific; and interconnectivity to internet exchanges, network and XaaS providers.

“Aligned’s data center campuses are all strategically located and positioned to provide the robust, high-speed connectivity our customers require,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “With the deployment of PacketFabric’s software-defined networking platform at Aligned’s facilities, our customers can now take advantage of instant, highly scalable and secure connectivity between any two or more points on its expansive global network, and at capacities ranging from one to 100 Gigabits per second.”

The deployment of PacketFabric’s NaaS platform in Aligned’s data center campuses offers Aligned customers the ability to reach cloud and other technology service providers on the PacketFabric network, as well as new partners, customers and locations. Additionally, this partnership will empower companies with the ability to create Data Center Interconnections between all existing Aligned data centers, as well as the 160+ on-net PacketFabric locations easily, quickly and with flexible terms.

“We are excited to bring our fully-automated network-as-a-service platform to Aligned’s data center campuses, enabling their customers to quickly and easily connect to the cloud or anywhere on our platform,” comments Chad Milam, President and Chief Executive Officer at PacketFabric.

Aligned Access™ enables companies to extend their reach and dynamically connect to customers and partners; cloud, IT service and network providers; Internet Exchange (IX) platforms; and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) found within Aligned’s data centers and beyond. This allows customers to seamlessly adapt their hybrid IT needs and expand their network service capabilities and footprint with highly reliable connectivity and low-latency transport.

All Aligned data center campuses offer network-neutral connectivity to a robust portfolio of top-tier carriers and telecommunications providers by way of multiple diverse Meet-Me Rooms (MMRs) and fiber entrances with lit and dark fiber services, and a seamless build process for carriers not already available. Aligned’s new flagship Ashburn data center campus is sited approximately 800 feet from the original UUNET-managed MAE East Exchange, one of the world’s first Internet Exchange Points (IXPs). The facility sits atop major fiber and conduit routes with access to more than 50 regional and long haul carriers.

About Aligned Energy

Aligned is an infrastructure technology company that offers adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.alignedenergy.com/ and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates private network connectivity between more than 160 premier colocation facilities across 20 global markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.