Don’t Stop Them Now: UK Music Legends, Queen, to be Celebrated on UK Coin

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Royal Mint has announced the iconic band, Queen, will be celebrated with the launch of a commemorative coin collection, making it the first time that a British band has been celebrated on UK coinage. Available from today, the design is the first in The Royal Mint’s new ‘Music Legends’ collection.

Known for pushing the boundaries with their own unique style and continually reinventing their approach to music, Queen’s layered sound and flamboyant anthems continue to influence a new generation of musicians’ decades after they were formed.

Perhaps the most striking example of the band’s determination to be bold was their decision to release a six-minute quasi-operatic single, Bohemian Rhapsody, in 1975. Before the release of the song, the label was determined to cut the length of the single significantly. However, the foursome refused and the risk paid off, with the single spending nine consecutive weeks at the top of the charts. In 2002, 27 years later, the single was voted as Britain’s favourite song of all time. The opening notes of Bohemian Rhapsody are so well recognised, that The Royal Mint’s coin designer, Chris Facey, decided it was a fitting tribute to showcase these by featuring the keys on the piano pressed down.

The coin commemorates all four members of Queen, in recognition of their contributions to the band’s success. This is done through the portrayal of each member’s instrument, with the Bechstein™ grand piano – which Freddie Mercury played for Bohemian Rhapsody – featuring at the top of the coin. Meanwhile, the group’s logo is placed at the centre of the design and is underscored by the singer’s signature mic stick.

Brian May’s ‘Red Special’ guitar – which he still plays using an old sixpence to give his unique sound – also features alongside John Deacon’s Fender Precision Bass™. Finally, Roger Taylor’s Ludwig™ bass drum is decorated with the Queen crest, as it appeared in the band’s early days.

Brian May from Queen said: “ This is a big ‘Who could have imagined it?’ moment for us. When we began as Queen, even the first rung of the ladder to recognition seemed remote and unreachable. To have our band recognised and our music celebrated in this way is very touching – a real honour.”

Roger Taylor from Queen said: “ Marvellous, all this fuss over our band. I feel entirely spent.”

Nicola Howell, Chief Commercial Officer at The Royal Mint, commented: “ Queen were one of the most influential bands of their generation, and their timeless classics are still enjoyed by millions of fans around the world. That’s why we’re so pleased to be honouring their great contribution to British music with their very own coin, which will be the first time a British band has been celebrated on UK coinage. British music is one of our greatest contributions to culture around the world, and its musicians like Queen who are at the forefront of this. We’re looking forward to announcing other coins in our new ‘Music Legends’ collection later this year, marking the work of other exceptional British musicians.”

Chris Facey, designer of the Queen coin, added: “ My first memory of Queen was hearing Bohemian Rhapsody in the film Wayne’s World, and I’ve been a big fan ever since. It’s therefore such an honour to be asked to commemorate such an extraordinary band on a UK coin, and even more exciting as it’s the first coin I’ve designed. All four members of Queen were vital for their bravery in the music they created and the boundaries they pushed, and I hope that fans will enjoy seeing each of their contributions paid tribute to on this coin.”

The collaboration was brought together and facilitated by, Bravado, Universal Music Group’s leading merchandise and brand management company. The first in an exciting new series celebrating innovation and success of British music, the commemorative coins will be available in Gold proof, Silver proof, and Brilliant Uncirculated and will be available to purchase from www.royalmint.com.

Prices range from £13 for the Brilliant Uncirculated coin up to £2,100 for the Gold proof coin. The Brilliant Uncirculated coin will also be available in limited numbers in three exclusive packs which includes a poster and will only be available to purchase from The Royal Mint.

£5 Brilliant uncirculated coin cover one - £13

£5 Brilliant uncirculated coin cover two - £15

£5 Brilliant uncirculated coin cover three - £15

£5 Brilliant uncirculated coin cover four - £15

Half Ounce Silver Proof Coin - £60

One Ounce Silver Proof Coin - £90

Quarter-Ounce Gold Proof Coin - £510

One Ounce Gold Proof Coin - £2,020

Coin title Queen 2020 UK Quarter-Ounce Gold Proof Coin Queen 2020 UK One Ounce Gold Proof Coin Denomination £25 £100 Issuing Authority UK UK Alloy 999.9 Au Fine Gold 999.9 Au Fine Gold Weight 7.80g 31.21g Diameter 22.00mm 32.69mm Obverse Designer Jody Clark Jody Clark Reverse Designer Chris Facey Chris Facey Quality Proof Proof Edge Lettering - - Maximum Coin Mintage 1,350 350 RRP £510.00 £2,020.00

Coin title Queen 2020 UK Half Ounce Silver Proof Coin Queen 2020 UK One Ounce Silver Proof Coin Denomination £1 £2 Issuing Authority UK UK Alloy 999 Ag Fine Silver 999 Ag Fine Silver Weight 15.71g 31.21g Diameter 27.00mm 38.61mm Obverse Designer Jody Clark Jody Clark Reverse Designer Chris Facey Chris Facey Quality Proof Proof Edge Lettering - MERCURY ● MAY ● TAYLOR ● DEACON ● Maximum Coin Mintage 20,000 10,000 RRP £60.00 £90.00

Coin title Queen 2020 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin - COVER 1 Queen 2020 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin – COVER 2 Queen 2020 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin - COVER 3 Queen 2020 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin - COVER 4 Denomination £5 £5 £5 £5 Issuing Authority UK UK UK UK Alloy Cupro-Nickel Cupro-Nickel Cupro-Nickel Cupro-Nickel Weight 28.28g 28.28g 28.28g 28.28g Diameter 38.61mm 38.61mm 38.61mm 38.61mm Obverse Designer Jody Clark Jody Clark Jody Clark Jody Clark Reverse Designer Chris Facey Chris Facey Chris Facey Chris Facey Quality Brilliant Uncirculated Brilliant Uncirculated Brilliant Uncirculated Brilliant Uncirculated Edge Lettering - - - - Maximum Coin Mintage Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Limited Edition Presentation Unlimited 25,000 25,000 25,000 RRP £13.00 £15.00 £15.00 £15.00

