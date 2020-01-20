CONMEBOL Names Stats Perform as Official Data Partner

LONDON & LUQUE, Paraguay--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CONMEBOL, the governing body of soccer on the continent, has agreed to a new partnership with Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, as its official data provider. The four-year deal will see Stats Perform exclusively collect and manage data from the most important competitions in Latin America, including Copa CONMEBOL America, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa.

CONMEBOL’s alignment with Stats Perform reinforces the confederation´s commitment to ensure that the media and technology partners covering the competitions are provided with the highest quality data to bring every match to life for fans around the world. Through the partnership, Stats Perform will work with CONMEBOL and their partners (including broadcast partner, MediaPro) to create unique experiences which inform and empower their audiences across traditional broadcast channels (including FOX Sports and Globo), OTT platforms (including DAZN and Facebook), digital media, brands, sponsors, fantasy games and more.

Detailed data will be delivered through an extensive range of feeds, providing the raw detail required to power broadcast graphics, automated highlights, fantasy experiences, digital match centres and much more. Stats Perform’s highly visual, easily customisable widgets provide data-powered solutions for use across digital and social platforms, before, during and after the action.

Extensive preview packs will be created by Stats Perform’s editorial team and made available ahead of all CONMEBOL competitions and matches. These packs serve a variety of functions, including the production of data-driven match previews or to support broadcast operations and commentators. The team will also produce the CONMEBOL ranking system ahead of the Libertadores draw for the next four years, starting in 2019.

Innovation continues to be at the forefront of every Stats Perform partnership, with artificial intelligence (AI) and data science teams building upon the company’s established advanced metrics, including Expected Goals (xG), Expected Assists (xA), Sequences, Playing Styles and more to elevate media analysis and fan engagement. Using industry-leading AI and machine learning, delivered through their global sales network, Stats Perform will continue to bring rich data insights and storytelling to enhance the way football is understood and experienced.

Stats Perform is committed to the growth of CONMEBOL’s competitions in South America and globally through data, content and distribution. This deal is yet another milestone in Stats Perform’s commitment to support the expansion of the sport across the globe, with the company already holding partnerships with the Premier League, La Liga, MLS, U.S. Soccer, NWSL and the Eredivisie.

Alex Rice – Chief Right Officer, Stats Perform, said: “We’re delighted to announce that we will be CONMEBOL’s Official Data Partner. This partnership will see us working closely with CONMEBOL to deliver the best quality data, giving the competition control of their data rights and access to Stats Perform’s expertise and sales network.”

Juan Emilio Roa, Commercial Director of CONMEBOL, said: “Through our new partnership with Stats Perform, we have access to the biggest sports AI and data provider to help expand our exposure worldwide. Through this partnership, our broadcast and media providers will have access to detailed information about each match, team and player, which will provide more compelling stories and insights for fans. We look forward to bringing this excitement to football fans worldwide.”

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

About CONMEBOL

Founded in 1916, the South American Football Confederation - CONMEBOL - is the governing body of South American football and the oldest continental soccer confederation in the world. CONMEBOL, made up of ten member associations, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela, is responsible for the organization and governance of the main international South American football tournaments, including CONMEBOL Copa America, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa, among others.

Since 2016, CONMEBOL has undergone a series of structural reforms to modernise its governance and operations, increase the global competitiveness of its exclusive tournaments and strengthen its promotion of football development by increasing revenues and investment.

As part of that strategy, CONMEBOL club competitions have been greatly improved through a new format design and the adoption of standards, designed to increase the quality of the tournaments from competitive, sporting and commercial points of view. Thanks to the adopted improvements, CONMEBOL tournaments achieved record numbers in digital participation, stadium attendance and sales.