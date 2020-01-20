BAE Systems Announces Proposed Acquisition of Collins Aerospace’s Military Global Positioning System Business and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios Business

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems, Inc. announced today it has reached definitive agreements for the proposed acquisitions of Collins Aerospace’s military Global Positioning System (GPS) business and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios (ATR) business. These two high-performing businesses are being sold in connection with obtaining the required antitrust clearances for the previously announced pending merger between Raytheon and United Technologies Corporation (UTC).

The proposed acquisitions are structured as asset transactions with associated tax benefits, and they remain subject to customary closing adjustments. The asset purchase agreement for the Collins military GPS business calls for cash of $1.925 billion, with an expected tax benefit of approximately $365 million. For Raytheon’s ATR business, the purchase agreement calls for cash of $275 million, with an expected tax benefit of approximately $50 million.

“As militaries around the world increasingly operate in contested environments, the industry-leading, battle-tested products of these two businesses will complement and extend our existing portfolio of solutions we offer our customers,” said Jerry DeMuro, CEO of BAE Systems, Inc. “This unique opportunity to acquire critical radio and GPS capabilities strengthens our position as a leading provider of defense electronics and communications systems, and further supports our alignment with the modernization priorities of the U.S. military and its partners.”

These proposed acquisitions are subject to the successful closure of the Raytheon-UTC transaction, as well as the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including receipt of the required U.S. regulatory approvals. Upon closure, both business lines would be integrated into the company’s Electronic Systems sector.

“These are strong businesses with talented employees who share our focus on quality and technology innovation,” said Tom Arseneault, President and COO of BAE Systems, Inc. “We are confident of a smooth transition that will accelerate our future together and look forward to welcoming these new employees to the BAE Systems team once the transactions are approved.”

Collins’ Military GPS Business

Based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Collins’ military GPS business is a longstanding provider of mission critical military GPS receiver solutions and has been a pioneer in military GPS receiver markets for over 40 years. Today, it designs and produces advanced, hardened and secure GPS products to include M-Code, anti-jamming, and anti-spoofing technologies. The business has an installed base of over 1.5 million devices on approximately 280 platform types around the world, including ground, airborne, and weapon systems.

Given the requirement for ubiquitous, secure geo-positioning in contested battlefields, this technology offering will continue to be critical to the U.S. military and partners worldwide. For example, the business is currently developing the next generation of M-Code GPS technologies for the U.S. military, which will advance our collective position to address the priority growth area of precision guided munitions.

Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios Business

Raytheon’s ATR business is a leading provider of airborne tactical radio solutions. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Largo, Florida, the ATR business designs, manufactures, and supplies a wide array of mission-critical communication systems to the U.S. Department of Defense, allied governments, and large defense aircraft manufacturers. The business has leveraged its innovative technologies to develop secure communications solutions that are installed on a broad range of military airborne platforms.

Coupled with the Electronic Systems sector of BAE Systems, Inc., Raytheon’s ATR business will enhance our positions in airborne communications with broad spectrum, multi-band, multi-channel radios including battle proven, robust, anti-jam, and encryption capabilities. The ATR business brings both complementary waveform expertise and a long trusted partnership with the U.S. Army.

These businesses will be excellent strategic fits with the strong BAE Systems Electronic Systems sector, and our combined capabilities will benefit our customers and all of our stakeholders.