“HafH” - Japanese Service Officially Co-operates With Two Malaysian Brands

NAGASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KabuK Style Co., Ltd. (Japan) announces cooperation with two Malaysia-based brands, the travel company Apple Vacation group and Le Apple Boutique Hotel, to create co-working and co-living space since Jan 1st, 2020. These companies hope to boost these local activities and bring benefits inside and outside these countries.

Co-operation’s purpose

Recently, HafH which operates the co-living, co-working space in Japan has been expanded to Europe and America. By collaborating facilities in Le Apple Boutique Hotel and HafH system, these companies hope to establish new branch in Malaysia. Moreover, HafH has been developing the linked facilities in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where HafH directly manages the facilities, with other cities including Melaka, Ipoh, Penang and Kota Kinabalu. Through this collaboration, KabuK hopes to boost the expansion towards Asia and the world.

Apple Vacation Group

In 1996, Apple Vacation Group was founded by Lee Ee Hoe and Koh Yock. In 2013, it was glorious to be the first Malaysian travel company got the prize from Japanese National Administration of Tourism. Moreover, The Emperor of Japan was awarded the Asahi Nishi medal in June, 2014 due to his effort in disseminating Japanese culture towards Malaysian people.

Future Branch Establishment

It takes three minutes to walk from shopping centre in Kuala Lumpur to this branch. The company is about to looking for premises, include in roof, co-working space in March 2020.

In the future, it will extend branches comprehensively in Malaysia by using Le Apple Boutique Hotel’s available facilities and HafH partners’ facilities in other 15 countries.

Open time expected: March, 2020

Apple Vacations Sdn Bhd

Business name: Apple Vacations Sdn Bhd

Representatives: Datuk Seri Lee Ee Hoe

Head office: Wisma Apple 2nd, 3rd & 4th Floor, No.42-2 Jalan Sultan Ismail,

50250 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

TEL：03-2145 7878

URL：https://www.applevacations.my/web/

HaFH

Business name: KabuK Style Inc.

Representatives: Kenji Sunada, Ose Yoshiaki

Head office：(HQ) 5-21,Furukawa-machi,Nagasaki-City,Nagasaki,Japan

TEL：+81-95-818-8181

Established date: March 9th, 2017

Nature of business: Co-working, co-living space for rent, cafe one-stop service.