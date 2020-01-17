KBRA Assigns AA- Rating with Stable Outlook to the City of Waterbury’s GO Bonds, Issue of 2020, Series A, GO Refunding Bonds, Issue of 2020, Series B, and GO Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable), Issue of 2020, Series C

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook to the City of Waterbury’s General Obligations Bonds, Issue of 2020, Series A, General Obligations Refunding Bonds, Issue of 2020, Series B, and General Obligations Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable), Issue of 2020, Series C.

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook on the City of Waterbury’s outstanding general obligation bonds.

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.