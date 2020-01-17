17 Member Team Joins UBS Private Wealth Management Division in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UBS Private Wealth Management is proud to announce that Wickham Cash Partners have joined the firm in Charlotte, NC.

The 17 member team joins the Private Wealth Management division. They will report to Julie Fox and Brendan Graham and will be based in UBS's wealth management Charlotte office run by Ron Fleischman, at 6100 Fairview Road. The group brings an array of expertise across the wealth management industry and 225 years of collective experience to the firm.

“As one of Charlotte’s leading private wealth teams, Wickham Cash Partners will be a strong addition to our private wealth management business, as we continue to expand our local presence in Charlotte and the Carolinas,” said John Mathews, Head of UHNW Americas and Private Wealth Management at UBS.

Team members joining the firm include:

R. Mitchell Wickham Gregory M. Cash Ronald E. Bryson Ray M. Evans III John North Moore Trevor B. Hoke Cameron M. Elliott Emily M. Dannenhoffer Matthew G. Mclaughlin Holly M. Giacobone Jessica I. Schumacher Laura W. Killette Erin J. Benedetto Lincoln T. Steelman Brianna Stanley Shareese Weldon Jonathan Brick

Since the team's inception, Wickham Cash Partners have been recognized for exceptional performance and client service, with the team receiving a variety of industry awards and accolades, including the Barron’s Top 100, Barron’s Top 50 Private Wealth Teams, Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and The Financial Times Top 400.

“On behalf of UBS, we are excited to welcome Wickham Cash Partners to UBS Private Wealth Management in Charlotte. Their depth of knowledge and experience in advising UHNW clients and delivering a best-in-class experience makes them an incredible addition to our team,” said Julie Fox, Market Head of Northeast Private Wealth Management at UBS.

Wickham Cash Partners' mission statement highlights their almost 60 year legacy, built on the foundation of their commitment to serve clients through personal attention, responsiveness, comprehensive solutions, and targeted results. The team also prides themselves on being able to consistently exceed client expectations with a thorough and thoughtful approach.

