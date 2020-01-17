 Breville® Introduces the 3X Bluicer™ Pro -- and a New Beverage Category is Born

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breville, a global leader in innovative kitchen appliances, announces the launch of the 3X Bluicer™ Pro (BJB815; $399.95) and birth of a new beverage category: “Bluicing,” mixing fresh juice with fresh blends using the same kitchen appliance.

Up until now consumers have had to choose between a juicer and a blender or buy both. With the 3X Bluicer™ Pro they can juice and blend more conveniently with one appliance that performs just as well as two individual ones.

The 3X Bluicer™ Pro makes it easy to combine freshly extracted juice into blends, improving the taste of the final beverage and employing more fresh fruits and vegetables – including those at risk of going off – from the produce bin.

Building on Breville’s award-winning blenders and juicers, the 3X Bluicer™ Pro has a breakthrough, space-saving design that consists of one base with interchangeable parts: a juicing chute with an attachable pulp bin along with a blending jug that doubles as a carafe for juicing.

The 3X Bluicer™ Pro is available at Williams Sonoma and Breville.com.

Breville and SoulCycle Team Up to Support No Kid Hungry

Breville and SoulCycle are partnering to raise money for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger in America, as part of Breville’s launch of the 3X Bluicer™ Pro. The partnership will begin in late January 2020 with a five-city tour of dedicated Breville “Bike and Bluice” classes in SoulCycle studios. These classes will include a suite of wellness experiences such as tastings of exclusive recipes for pre- and post-workout and talks from guest experts on the subject of healthy living.

These bluice recipes will be created by Breville’s network of nutritionist partners as well as SoulCycle’s instructor talent such as Jenny Gaither, who stated, “ What I love about this partnership is that it underscores SoulCycle’s mission to have an impact on people’s minds, bodies and souls. While the 3X Bluicer™ Pro makes it even easier for me to create nutritious post-workout bluices, at the same time, just having access to produce isn’t something any of us should take for granted, and so I’m honored to be a part of this campaign with No Kid Hungry and Breville.”

The campaign will culminate with SoulCycle instructors polling their social media communities about the perfect post-workout bluice.

Participants in these activations will be eligible for a sweepstakes to win the ultimate wellness package: a SoulCycle pass for 50 classes, a healthy living kitchen countertop suite of Breville products, and a $500 Williams Sonoma shopping spree.

Wellness is, naturally, of importance to both Breville and SoulCycle and both companies are committed to No Kid Hungry, one of the country’s most respected and effective campaigns combatting childhood hunger.

Speaking on the partnership, No Kid Hungry's Chief Revenue Officer, Jill Davis stated, " At No Kid Hungry, we know the solution to end childhood hunger. We team up with the right partners across the country to make sure all kids get the healthy food they need to thrive."

Breville SoulCycle Tour Event Dates:

The 3X Bluicer™ Pro’s features include:

For Blending

5 One Touch Programs: Green Smoothie, Smoothies, Frozen Cocktail, Pulse/Ice Crush, and Auto Clean

Green Smoothie, Smoothies, Frozen Cocktail, Pulse/Ice Crush, and Auto Clean A Variable Speed Dial with 10 Settings: For smoother and softer textures in everything from nut butters and nut milks to creamy dips and rich sauces

For smoother and softer textures in everything from nut butters and nut milks to creamy dips and rich sauces A 1.5 Liter Blender Jug: with a Kinetix™ contoured blade and bowl system

with a Kinetix™ contoured blade and bowl system Compatibility with the VAC Q™: the 3X Bluicer™ Pro is compatible with the Vac Q™ vacuum pump (sold separately), which removes air from the jug before blending for brighter colors and smoother textures

For Juicing

An Extra Large (88 mm) Feed Chute : To accommodate whole fruits and vegetables

: To accommodate whole fruits and vegetables Cold Spin Technology®: Which allows juice to flow up and through the stainless-steel cutting disc, which is surrounded by an Italian-made mesh filter, to ensure an insignificant temperature increase of less than 1°C.

Which allows juice to flow up and through the stainless-steel cutting disc, which is surrounded by an Italian-made mesh filter, to ensure an insignificant temperature increase of less than 1°C. An Elevated Juicing System: So that the juice goes directly into the 1.5 liter jug

So that the juice goes directly into the 1.5 liter jug A Large (3 Liter) Pulp Bin: For continuous juicing

About Breville

Over the past 80+ years Breville has grown to become an iconic global brand, delivering kitchen products to over 70 countries around the globe. The company goes to market as the Sage Appliances brand in Europe, and as the Breville brand in the rest of the world. Breville has enhanced people’s lives through the delivery of brilliant innovation and thoughtful design based on deep consumer insights, empowering people to do things more impressively or easily than they’d thought possible in their own home and ultimately allowing them to Master Every Moment.

Breville.com

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.