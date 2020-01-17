Cushman & Wakefield Represents Landlord in Chicago-area Lease Renewal by US Foods

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Foods, a Fortune 500 company and one of America’s leading foodservice distributors and suppliers for a range of customers nationwide, including restaurants, hospitals, hotels and universities – has signed a lease renewal of 275,000 square feet (sf) with options to expand at Riverway in Rosemont, Ill.

Dan Svachula, Michael Simpson and Allyson Birchmeier of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) represented the property’s landlord, Adventus Realty, as leasing agents. US Foods was represented by James Otto, Abigail Zaleski and Chris Reynolds of CBRE.

Riverway’s 1.1-million-sf campus is comprised of four Class A, 11-story office buildings, just minutes from O’Hare International Airport and close to Chicago.

Adventus Realty – owner of three of the four buildings in the complex – is in the process of implementing significant capital improvements to the buildings located at 9377 W. Higgins, 9399 W. Higgins, and 6133 N. River Road. The buildings are undergoing major upgrades to lobby areas, elevators and restrooms, as well as significant enhancements to security, parking and public transportation access. The project is being overseen by SCB Architects.

“For both suburban- and urban-based employees, the property provides unparalleled access to multiple transportation options and vast array of onsite and local amenities,” said Svachula.

“We’re excited that US Foods has reaffirmed its commitment to the Chicago suburbs,” said Adventus President and CEO Rod Johnston. “They have been a cornerstone tenant at Riverway since 2005, and we trust that the recent renovations and on-campus amenities offer their employees, clients and visitors the best office experience in the area.”

“We are excited to take this next step in our transformation plans to bring more innovative workplace designs and amenities to our Rosemont headquarters,” said Dawn Mandarino, senior manager for Real Estate at US Foods. “The convenience of our Rosemont location, combined with our commitment to creating a dynamic and collaborative workplace, provides US Foods with the ideal environment for attracting and retaining top talent across the Chicagoland area.”

About Adventus

Adventus Realty Trust (“Adventus”) is a Canadian based private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and is focused on US income producing commercial real estate, in the suburban office markets of Chicago, Illinois, Atlanta, Georgia and Dallas, Texas. For more information on Adventus, including our team, corporate strategy, photo gallery, details of our portfolio and press releases, we invite you to visit our website at www.adventusrealty.com.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 28,000 associates and more than 70 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates more than $28 billion in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com to learn more.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.