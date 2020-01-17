KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA+ Rating and Positive Outlook to State of Wisconsin General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020 Series 1 and Series 2 (Taxable)

NEW YORK--()--On January 15, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ and Positive Outlook to the State of Wisconsin General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020, Series 1 and General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020, Series 2 (Taxable). KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ and Positive Outlook on the State’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds and a long-term rating of AA and Positive Outlook on the State’s outstanding Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs). Lastly, KBRA affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the State’s GO Commercial Paper (CP) Program and GO Expendable Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program.

Issuer: State of Wisconsin

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020, Series 1

AA+

Positive

General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020, Series 2 (Taxable)

AA+

Positive

Affirmed

Rating

Outlook

General Obligation Bonds

AA+

Positive

Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs)

AA

Positive

GO Commercial Paper (CP) Program

K1+

n/a

GO Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program

K1+

n/a

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA 
Twitter 
LinkedIn 
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts:
Patricia McGuigan, Senior Director
(646) 731-3350
pmcguigan@kbra.com

William Cox, Senior Managing Director
(646) 731-2472
wcox@kbra.com

Alice Cheng, Director
(646) 731-2403
acheng@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts:
Bill Baneky, Managing Director
(646) 731-2409
bbankey@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
(213) 806-0026
jkissane@kbra.com

Contacts

Analytical Contacts:
Patricia McGuigan, Senior Director
(646) 731-3350
pmcguigan@kbra.com

William Cox, Senior Managing Director
(646) 731-2472
wcox@kbra.com

Alice Cheng, Director
(646) 731-2403
acheng@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts:
Bill Baneky, Managing Director
(646) 731-2409
bbankey@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
(213) 806-0026
jkissane@kbra.com