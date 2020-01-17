KBRA Releases Report Assigning AA+ Rating and Positive Outlook to State of Wisconsin General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020 Series 1 and Series 2 (Taxable)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On January 15, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ and Positive Outlook to the State of Wisconsin General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020, Series 1 and General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020, Series 2 (Taxable). KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ and Positive Outlook on the State’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds and a long-term rating of AA and Positive Outlook on the State’s outstanding Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs). Lastly, KBRA affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the State’s GO Commercial Paper (CP) Program and GO Expendable Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program.

Issuer: State of Wisconsin Assigned Rating Outlook General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020, Series 1 AA+ Positive General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2020, Series 2 (Taxable) AA+ Positive Affirmed Rating Outlook General Obligation Bonds AA+ Positive Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs) AA Positive GO Commercial Paper (CP) Program K1+ n/a GO Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program K1+ n/a

