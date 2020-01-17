CareCentrix Taps Synzi to Connect Patients to Post-Acute Care Services

HARTFORD, Conn. & ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareCentrix, the leader in home-based and post-acute care (PAC) solutions, announced today it has entered a strategic alliance with Synzi, a leading technology enabler for post-acute care. The alliance creates virtual delivery of post-acute services to deeply personalize the work that CareCentrix already does caring for patients.

“After an acute episode patients just want to go home. Our goal is to help people return home and heal. With new digital tools, we can speed long term recovery,” said John Driscoll, CEO of CareCentrix. “Synzi empowers our national network to – in real time – address patient needs, whether virtual or in-person. Their applications support multiple languages which helps engage the ten million Medicare and Medicaid recipients for whom English is not their first language.”

This partnership embeds Synzi’s virtual care tools directly in CareCentrix’s collaboration and coordination platform, HomeBridge® to engage and manage patient populations at-risk for re-hospitalization. Synzi allows patients to connect with CareCentrix’s provider network through HIPAA-compliant video, email, and text, and to access condition-specific notifications for better self-management.

“The delivery of care needs to be more patient-centric and should be designed to truly help the patient heal in place – in one’s own home. We focus on the last five feet of healthcare – essentially, reaching the patient where he or she wants to be – while providing the analytics which helps CareCentrix make better decisions on how and when to best engage patients throughout the episode of care,” said Lee Horner, CEO of Synzi.

About Synzi

Synzi offers a patient program management framework that combines video, email, text, and secure messaging communication modalities for healthcare organizations to address specific patient needs easily, efficiently, and seamlessly. Synzi uses a sophisticated platform and configurable framework which automates and optimizes workflows across multiple modalities. This creates more valuable connections and more effective care, while bringing convenience and peace of mind to patients/members. The company helps enable better performance for healthcare organizations, better access for patients, and better outcomes for all.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is architecting the future of care at home. With more than 20 years of experience working with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs, CareCentrix allows patients to heal or age where they want to be: at home. CareCentrix currently manages care for more than 26 million members through over 8,000 provider locations. Through advanced analytics, CareCentrix helps determine the appropriate site for post-acute care, and provides support and coordination for patients and their families throughout care transitions, including to and from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and through Home Health, Home DME, Home Infusion, Home Sleep services, and Palliative Illness Management. For more information, please visit http://www.CareCentrix.com.