AdvisorHub Launches AdvisorHub Institute Providing Continuing Education Content & Test Prep

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdvisorHub.com, the nation’s fastest growing news site for financial advisors, has partnered with The Securities Institute — a national provider of world class test prep materials for those who work in the financial and investment industry — to launch AH Institute.

This area of advisorhub.com provides educational content and exam review guides to help advisors keep up with industry standards, pass their exams and accelerate their careers. Topics include information on a variety of investment products, trading best practices, and understanding laws and regulations. In addition, exam test products are available for purchase.

“Continuing education is imperative for advisors — not only for their careers, but for their clients,” said Tony Sirianni, CEO & Publisher of AdvisorHub. “We wanted to create an area for advisors to easily access these materials by partnering with the industry leading provider of this content.”

Jeff Van Blarcom, Managing Director of the Securities Institute of America, Inc. added, “The Securities Institute is extremely pleased to partner with AdvisorHub to provide the information and training needed for financial services professionals to meet their mandated licensing requirements. Adding FINRA exam training to AdvisorHub’s already impressive list of resources, is one more reason why AdvisorHub is such an important site for the financial industry.”

AdvisorHub’s AH Institute can be found at https://advisorhub.com/institute/

About AdvisorHub:

AdvisorHub expands upon traditional trade industry coverage. In addition to investigative journalism and sophisticated commentary on the wealth management industry, we provide recruiting deals and compensation information crucial to advisors’ practices and careers.

Led by a former advisor, CEO, and thought leader, AdvisorHub produces content that is of great value to its coveted, loyal audience. AdvisorHub consistently breaks national news stories that are subsequently covered by the nation’s leading news organizations such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Barron’s and Reuters.

AdvisorHub has offices in New York, NY and Middleburg, VA.

www.advisorhub.com

About The Securities Institute

The Securities Institute of America, Inc. is a Wiley partner company and helps thousands of securities and insurance professionals build successful careers in the financial services industry every year. Our securities training options include:

Onsite training classes.

Private tutoring.

Classroom training.

Interactive online video training classes.

State of the art exam preparation software.

Printed textbooks.

Real time tracking and reporting for managers and training directors.

As a result, you can choose a securities training solution that matches your skill level, learning style, and schedule. Regardless of the format you choose, you can be sure that our securities training courses are relevant, tested, and designed to help you succeed. It is the experience of our instructors and the quality of our materials that make our courses requested by name at some of the largest financial services firms in the world.

To contact The Securities Institute of America, visit us on the Web at www.SecuritiesCE.com or call 877-218-1776.