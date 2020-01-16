IT Solutions Firm CBTS Partners With Hawaiian Telcom to Launch Hawaii Office

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, and ­consulting solutions to clients across North America, announced today that it is joining forces with Hawaiian Telcom to support enterprise customers across the state.

Hawaiian Telcom manages Hawaii’s largest next-generation fiber network, and offers world-class communications and networking solutions. CBTS is a leading IT services provider to over 3,000 enterprise clients across North America. CBTS supports clients in all industries, including dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies.

Kevin Paul, Senior Vice President of Advanced Services at Hawaiian Telcom, will lead the CBTS initiative in Hawaii. CBTS, like Hawaiian Telcom, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cincinnati Bell Inc.

“ I am excited to lead this new initiative that will leverage Hawaiian Telcom’s fiber network and bring CBTS’ cutting-edge IT solutions to enterprise organizations across Hawaii,” Paul said. “ CBTS offers the agility, flexibility, and customer focus of a smaller company, coupled with the ability to deliver the resource scale and capabilities required by large organizations.”

CBTS has more than 1,800 employees, including 800 certified engineers. Its technology partners include Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, and IBM.

Joining forces with CBTS enables Hawaiian Telcom to tap into the depth and breadth of CBTS’ experience while leveraging its established relationships and reputation as a trusted technology expert in Hawaii. Hawaiian Telcom’s sales team, led by Jason Fujita, Vice President of Sales, will work closely with the CBTS Hawaii team and continue to serve local businesses.

“ CBTS’ scale and experience enhance our ability to serve our business customers,” said Fujita. “ Early collaborations have resulted in transformative projects such as modernizing corporate IT and cybersecurity, which strengthen our role as Hawaii’s Technology Leader.”

“ CBTS looks forward to helping enterprise organizations in Hawaii drive business outcomes through our cloud, communications, infrastructure, and consulting solutions,” said Jeff Lackey, Chief Operating Officer of CBTS. “ Like our colleagues at Hawaiian Telcom, CBTS is committed to delivering clients with an outstanding customer experience. We are delighted to partner with Hawaiian Telcom, and to have Kevin Paul leading this effort.”

To learn more about the CBTS launch in Hawaii, please visit this website.

ABOUT CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

About Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom, established and headquartered in Honolulu since 1883, offers a full range of services to business and residential customers including Internet, video, voice, wireless, data network solutions and security, colocation, and managed and cloud services - all supported by the reach and reliability of its next generation fiber network and 24/7 state-of-the-art network operations center. With employees statewide sharing a commitment to innovation and a passion for delivering superior service, Hawaiian Telcom is proud to be Hawaii’s Technology Leader. For more information, visit hawaiiantel.com.