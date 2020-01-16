The Aliera Companies Reaches Agreement With Colorado Division of Insurance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Aliera Companies, a holding and management company that provides compliance, accounting, human resources, and training services for its subsidiaries, today announced the Colorado Division of Insurance vacated its cease and desist order against the company.

More specifically, Aliera and its subsidiaries may continue operations in the state and will continue serving current Colorado members enrolled in Trinity HealthShare ministry programs; however, the company agreed to no longer market health care sharing ministry programs (HCSMs) in their state.

“We are grateful the agreement allows the company to pursue other business in Colorado while continuing to administer and service Trinity’s current membership,” said Chase Moses, president of The Aliera Companies. “While we fully cooperated with the division’s inquiry, it’s disappointing that in Colorado we are unable to provide future HCSM services on behalf of ministries. We remain optimistic however about the company’s future in the state, as it serves an instrumental role in our business model and continued success.”

The cease and desist order alleged that as program manager for Trinity, as part of the Trinity/Aliera Services’ agreement, The Aliera Companies purportedly engaged in the “unauthorized business of insurance” as a principal, indemnitor, surety, or contractor in developing insurance contracts with Colorado consumers. Therefore, the state claimed that Aliera was acting as an unlicensed insurer to Colorado residents.

To that end, Aliera argued the state lacked jurisdiction, a position it maintained throughout the disagreement. Aliera fully believes programs offered by Trinity, an IRS recognized, 501(c)(3) non-profit health care sharing ministry, does not constitute insurance. The company further contended that Trinity programs were neither marketed nor sold to appear as insurance.

About The Aliera Companies

