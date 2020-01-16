CyberLink and VIVOTEK Announce Strategic Partnership Combining Facial Recognition and IP Surveillance Solutions

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, announced a strategic partnership with VIVOTEK (3454.TW), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, adding CyberLink’s FaceMe® AI facial recognition engine to VIVOTEK’s IP surveillance solutions. The new collaboration will be showcased in VIVOTEK’s booth (#SAD37) at Intersec 2020 in Dubai, January 19-21, 2020.

CyberLink’s FaceMe® AI Facial Recognition Engine will be integrated into VIVOTEK’s network cameras and back-end video management software, enabling security operators to receive accurate facial recognition alerts based on both blacklists and whitelists.

“The demand for facial recognition is booming, driven by the latest IoT and AIoT innovations, and enabling a wide array of scenarios across industries such as security, home and public safety, retail, banking and more,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CyberLink’s founder and CEO. “Each application is dependent on the performance of the cameras used to capture faces. CyberLink is pleased to partner with VIVOTEK, a world leader in surveillance cameras, and to integrate FaceMe® into VIVOTEK devices to provide accurate and reliable solutions to the market.”

“Founded in 2000, VIVOTEK has been dedicated to the IP surveillance industry for 20 years. Entering the era of AIoT, we will continue global partnerships to accelerate and enhance video applications by joining force with industry-leading analytic software providers,” said Owen Chen, Chairman of VIVOTEK. “By partnering with CyberLink, we are very pleased to see our partnership being elevated to a new chapter today, further enhancing our goal to provide advanced video value for users around the globe.”

Powered by deep learning and neural network algorithms, CyberLink FaceMe® is one of the most accurate AI facial recognition engine. In a recent Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), CyberLink has ranked 12th among all participants in FRVT 1:1 (WILD 1E-4), confirming that FaceMe® is a world-leading facial recognition engine.

The NIST FRVT WILD 1E-4 dataset consists of faces extracted from surveillance camera footage or photos, encompassing a wide array of real-world situations including a range of capture angles, poor lighting, or partially covered faces. The image variability simulates real-world use cases where systems would be required to accurately identify individuals in multiple different settings.

About VIVOTEK

VIVOTEK Inc. (TAIEX: 3454) was founded in Taiwan in 2000. The Company markets VIVOTEK solutions worldwide, and has become a leading brand in the global IP surveillance industry. Its comprehensive solutions include network cameras, video servers, network video recorders, PoE solutions, and video management software. Through the growing proliferation of IoT, VIVOTEK aspires to become the Eye in IoT by drawing on its expansive technological capabilities in image and audio. The Company has established offices and subsidiaries in the United States (California), Europe (Netherlands), India (Delhi), Middle East (Dubai), Latin America (Mexico), and Japan (Tokyo) in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 respectively. To create a sound industrial ecosystem, VIVOTEK has expanded strategic alliances with leading international software and hardware partners and works with over 183 authorized distributors across 116 countries. For more information, please visit www.vivotek.com.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.

CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.

With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.

For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com

