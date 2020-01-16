NETSCOUT Joins LOT Network to Protect Innovation

WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leader in service assurance, security, and business analytics, today announced that it has joined LOT Network, a global non-profit association of companies dedicated to preserving the use of patents for true innovation while immunizing against possible misuse by patent assertion entities (PAEs).

“LOT Network has become a preeminent force in the intellectual property industry, shielding its members from the needless costs of PAE litigation that drains more than $80 billion annually from the U.S. economy,” stated Ken Seddon, CEO, LOT Network. “We value forward-thinking companies like NetScout™ that have joined our organization to defend market innovation by preserving the traditional use of patents.”

LOT Network (LOT stands for “license on transfer”) is comprised of more than 600 leading companies, including Amazon, Alibaba, American Express, Canon, Cisco, Disney, Fidelity Investments, Ford, Google, IBM, Intuit, Microsoft, Netflix, Oracle, Salesforce, and many others. Now including NetScout, these companies have joined together to disrupt the PAE cycle that costs tens of billions of dollars (in aggregate) annually and millions in average defense costs for each case.

LOT Network is set up so that if a PAE purchases a patent from a LOT Network member, that PAE will not be able to successfully sue any other LOT Network member, as they are protected through a license to that specific patent. At the same time, being a member of LOT Network does not prevent companies from using their patents as they wish, as LOT membership has no effect on traditional patent use, such as assertion or revenue generation from licensing and cross-licensing.

“Joining LOT Network serves to provide additional protection for NetScout's strategic resources. Adding another layer of defense against PAEs is an important element in assuring innovation, appropriate allocation of corporate resources, and continued focus on growing our business,” said Jeff Levinson, vice president, general counsel, and secretary, NetScout. “We’re pleased to support the community of innovators who seek to defend the patent system in favor of fair competition, while not allowing unscrupulous parties to take advantage of the system.”

About NetScout

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) helps assure digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions help protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NetScout's performance and security solutions, powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT and @ArborNetworks on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

