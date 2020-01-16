 LeaseQuery and RSM Take Lease Accounting Technology to New Heights

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeaseQuery, a leading provider of purpose-built lease accounting software, today announced an extended partnership with RSM US LLP (RSM), leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market. LeaseQuery and RSM will work with commercial and government organizations to facilitate lease accounting compliance.

“Working with RSM to address the nuances of government enables streamlined lease accounting for organizations with unique compliance needs,” said George Azih, CEO and founder of LeaseQuery. “Having a legacy GASB compliant version of our software, and now supporting GASB 87, we offer a solution that fully supports government organizations throughout their compliance journey. This approach has worked well in the commercial marketplace.”

RSM began partnering with LeaseQuery in 2018, understanding the requirements to effectively interact with organizations and meet their compliance goals. As a result of increased momentum for government and commercial organizations to achieve compliance, LeaseQuery and RSM are refining their relationship to focus on easing the transition for the market moving forward.

“With a solution built specifically for lease accounting, LeaseQuery offers the functionality for niche players within the commercial sector,” said Daniel Beil, CPA, technology consulting partner with RSM. “RSM is excited for the opportunity to bring lasting value to government agencies with the power of LeaseQuery.”

LeaseQuery helps over 10,000 accountants and finance professionals eliminate lease accounting errors through its CPA-approved lease accounting software. The first lease accounting software built by accountants for accountants, LeaseQuery provides specialized consulting services in addition to its software and facilitates compliance with the most comprehensive regulatory reform for companies across all sectors. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.

RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues, and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with over 41,000 people in 116 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com.