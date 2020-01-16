Yukon Supports Industrial Opportunity Partners’ Investment in Midwest Paper

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a provider of mezzanine capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Industrial Opportunity Partners (“IOP”) to support the acquisition of Midwest Recycled and Coated Containerboard Mill, LLC (“Midwest Paper” or the “Company”).

Midwest Paper is a paper mill headquartered in Combined Locks, Wisconsin. The Company manufactures and distributes various grades of paper including recycled containerboard (medium and linerboard) for corrugated packaging, recycled bag products, and white paper for book publishing and printing/writing applications.

“We are excited to partner with IOP and the Midwest Paper team,” said Michael Hall, Managing Partner of Yukon. “Midwest Paper’s broad production capabilities and strong customer relationships position the Company to capitalize on numerous growth opportunities. IOP’s operationally-focused strategy will enable Midwest Paper to continue to enhance its operations and better serve its customer base.”

Dorsey & Whitney LLP served as legal counsel to Yukon.

About Midwest Paper

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Combined Locks, Wisconsin, Midwest Paper is a manufacturer and distributor of high quality recycled containerboard, natural kraft & bleached packaging, and printing & writing grades. For more information, visit Midwest Paper’s website at www.mwpaper.com.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests $10 million to $50 million per transaction and currently manages approximately $1.2 billion across three funds. Yukon Partners has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

About Industrial Opportunity Partners

IOP, an Evanston, Illinois-based private equity firm with $910 million of committed capital since inception, is dedicated to creating value through investing in manufacturing and value-added distribution businesses with revenue between $30 million and $400 million. IOP focuses on businesses with strong product, customer, and market positions, and provides management and operational resources to support sales and earnings growth at its businesses. For more information, visit IOP’s website at www.iopfund.com.