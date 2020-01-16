Stanley Martin Homes Selects Avid Ratings to Provide Customer Loyalty Insights

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stanley Martin Homes, a highly respected homebuilder operating in the housing market for over 53 years, has selected Avid Ratings to measure homebuyer satisfaction. Through this partnership, Stanley Martin and Avid will transform the customer lifecycle by using meaningful data to unlock insights and enhance the customer journey.

“Stanley Martin is very excited to be working with the Avid Ratings team and look forward to being able to learn from and better serve our homebuyers for many years to come,” said Lisa Lausten, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Avid offers the advanced technology and support, so that we can capture what’s important to our homebuyers today and in the future.”

“Avid serves as an unbiased party, so you can be confident the customer feedback and data are accurate and authentic. The scalability and integration capabilities of the platform also creates a unified digital CX eco-system, creating more consistent, reliable, and accurate data,” said Aaron Everson, CEO, Avid Ratings.

With more than 28 years in the industry, Avid has helped thousands of homebuilding professionals measure, understand, and change their organizations to improve customer loyalty and increase company profitability.

Avid Ratings deploys surveys to homebuyers on their overall homebuying experience and provides ratings that can be compared to builders throughout North America. Avid’s revolutionary software platform, AvidCX, enables businesses to effectively gather customer feedback, improve operations, and increase revenue. Customers can manage the entire customer experience with unlimited surveys, customizable dashboards, segmentation, reporting features, and more.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Stanley Martin Homes builds new condos, townhomes and single-family homes in Maryland, Northern Virginia, West Virginia, Charlottesville, Richmond, Raleigh, Atlanta and Charleston. Founded in 1966, Stanley Martin has been building homes and neighborhoods with quality and craftsmanship for more than 53 years. For more information, visit www.StanleyMartin.com.

About Avid Ratings

Avid Ratings is the leading resource for building quality in the world. Dedicated to the homebuilding industry, Avid helps companies build better customer experiences by gaining powerful consumer insights and deep customer feedback through a proprietary customer experience platform. Avid Ratings was named a Top 5 Sales Tool by BUILDER magazine, a Brilliance Award recipient by TecHome Builder, and also featured as a Top Product by Constructech Magazine. For more information, please visit www.avidratings.com.