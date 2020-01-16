Charles River Investment Management Solution Integrates ChartIQ for Trade Decision Support

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Development, a State Street Company, announced that the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) now integrates with ChartIQ, enabling Charles River to provide institutional traders with visualization tools that deliver greater insight into data affecting investment decisions. These capabilities help traders conduct pre-trade technical analysis, gauge in-trade market impact and better understand post-trade execution quality.

Charles River IMS combines an order management system (OMS) with multi-asset execution capabilities, creating a consolidated order and execution management system (OEMS). By integrating with solution providers like ChartIQ, the OEMS enables traders to work more productively at generating alpha, managing risk and helping inform their firm’s strategic investment decisions.

“ChartIQ’s extensive visualization and integration capabilities work with Charles River IMS to offer institutional traders new analytics accessible directly from the OEMS,” said Spiros Giannaros, President, Charles River. “Leveraging ChartIQ’s innovative software framework further empowers our engineering teams with best-of-breed development tools. In turn, our clients gain new capabilities to better inform their trading and de-risking decisions across asset classes.”

ChartIQ is a leading provider of advanced charting tools that are data agnostic, customizable, and quickly integrated on any web, desktop, tablet, or mobile platform. The company offers the only professional grade HTML5 Charting Library solution available in the marketplace, allowing for traders to capture more market data. With visualization tools that identify market-moving data pre, during, and post-trades, ChartIQ software helps investment professionals capitalize on market opportunities.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate with Charles River. Together, we’ll be equipping the world’s largest asset managers and hedge funds with the most cutting-edge trading and execution analysis available,” said Dan Schleifer, CEO and co-founder of ChartIQ. “With the trend toward downsized trading desks, improving trader productivity is top of mind for asset managers. By embedding ChartIQ, Charles River can provide traders with new decision support applications that speed time-to-information for the securities and markets they trade in.”

Charles River IMS serves as the front and middle office component of State Street’s AlphaSM Platform, which provides global investment managers, hedge funds, asset owners and insurers with a complete front to back solution for risk management, portfolio construction, trading, compliance, post-trade and back office services.

About ChartIQ

ChartIQ provides software to help the finance world work smarter. The maker of the industry's most powerful HTML5 financial charts, ChartIQ also delivers Finsemble, a desktop integration platform that links any financial applications together to create smart, modern desktops. ChartIQ's solutions are built in current web technology to help firms innovate faster, saving them time and money. Founded in 2012, ChartIQ is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York and London. Some of the largest financial institutions are among ChartIQ's 300 global customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.chartiq.com.

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River’s front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$30 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office capabilities, Charles River’s software technology forms the foundation of State Street AlphaSM. The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River’s growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 975 employees in 11 regional offices. (statistics as of October 2019) www.crd.com

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.90 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.95 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $44 billion as of September 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated. State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

