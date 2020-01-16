ZOZEN Announced Partnership with Libbey On the Low NOx Gas-fired Boilers

LANGFANG, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZOZEN announced the partnership with Libbey Inc., the global glassware industry giant, on the low NOx gas-fired boilers. (https://libbey.com/) As an industrial boiler manufacturer with more than 30 years of history, ZOZEN shares the same development concepts with Libby. The two sides became friendly and trustworthy partners to improve the atmospheric environment.

Founded in 1818, Libbey Inc. is a large manufacturer of glassware and it is also the standard maker of catering glassware industry in North American. It provides glassware and ceramic tableware to the food service industry all over the world. Libbey operates 6 glass manufacturing factories in 5 countries on 3 continents, located in the United States, the Netherlands, Mexico, Portugal and China.

Libbey (China) Co., Ltd was set up to develop the Asia-Pacific market. After two years of construction, the glass tableware factory located in Langfang Hebei economic and technological development zone was operated in early 2007. Faced with the serious environmental situation, ZOZEN decided to update the existing gas-fired boilers to achieve low NOx emissions.

Libbey has strict requirements for steam boiler systems. ZOZEN who implements green development concept stood out in the process of selecting suppliers. The two sides reached an agreement on boiler selection and cooperation details. After conducting a field inspection, Libbey signed a contract with ZOZEN.

WNS series gas-fired boiler is equipped with an advanced low NOx burner. Through smoke recycling technology, 10%-30% flue gas at the tail of the boiler that is sucked to the air inlet of a burner by flue gas pipelines enters the furnace after being mixed with combustion-supporting air to reduce the temperature, oxygen concentration and generation of thermal NOx. The ultra-low emissions of NOx≤30 mg/ Nm3 can meet the requirements of Libbey.

An increasing number of enterprises is striving to build a community of shared future for mankind. Adhering to the concept of green manufacturing, ZOZEN will explore more efficient boiler system solutions to promote the realization of environmental protection goals.

About ZOZEN

Founded in 1988, Wuxi Zozen Boilers Co., Ltd has obtained PRC Grade A manufacture license of special equipment, ASME "S" (Power Boilers) and "U" (Pressure Vessels) stamps and passed ISO9001:2000. It exports products to more than 100 countries and regions, such as Australia, Chile, Russia, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Philippines, Pakistan, etc. ZOZEN has more than 400 varieties and specifications of products, which can meet the requirements of users from different industries. In manufacturing industry, ZOZEN has provided systematic boiler solutions for the rubber companies, the construction material companies, the wood companies, the food companies, the textile companies, the printing and dyeing companies, etc.

Web: https://en.zozen.com