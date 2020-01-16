Charles River Laboratories and Fios Genomics Form a Strategic Alliance to Provide Bioinformatics-driven Drug Discovery and Safety Assessment

WILMINGTON, Mass. & EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Fios Genomics, a leading provider of bioinformatics data analysis services.

Access to high quality, transparent bioinformatics presents a challenge for many drug development teams. Compiling disparate, complex data file types into single datasets for interpretation requires a rigorous assessment of data quality, as well as an analytical approach that emphasizes biological relevance and the assessment of statistical significance.

Through this partnership, Charles River clients will have access to Fios Genomics’ expertise in bioinformatics, statistics and biology to assist in the sourcing and analysis of the high-dimensional, multi-variant datasets associated with drug development including microarrays, next-generation sequencing (NGS), proteomics, metabolomics and epigenetics as well as the associated meta-data.

The biologically-relevant insights revealed by the team at Fios Genomics, combined with Charles River’s streamlined integrated drug discovery and development platform and the scientific expertise of both organizations, will enable Charles River clients to make more data-driven decisions about their programs, improving both confidence and speed.

Approved Quotes

“The explosion in -omics data has been a boon for the drug discovery industry, but analysis and interpretation of these datasets are challenging. Through our partnership with Fios Genomics, Charles River clients will have greater access to the special combination of skills in bioinformatics, statistics and biology required to obtain meaningful information from their data.” –Birgit Girshick, Corporate Executive Vice President, Discovery & Safety Assessment, Biologics Testing Solutions, and Avian Vaccine Services at Charles River

“Our approach to bioinformatics at Fios Genomics is to look beyond algorithms and statistics and understand that biological relevance and statistical significance are not necessarily the same thing. Bioinformatics is about biology, outcome and pathways, and by partnering with Charles River, we can help more researchers make data-driven decisions about their programs that are grounded in biological insights.” –Sarah Lynagh, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Fios Genomics

