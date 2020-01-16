Semperis Hosts 3rd Annual Hybrid Identity Protection Conference in New York, April 2020

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semperis, the leader in identity-driven cyber resilience, opened registration today for the third annual Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference, taking place April 20-22, 2020 at the Microsoft Technology Center in New York City. With the disappearance of the network perimeter, identity has become the last line of defense from cyberattacks. HIP is the premier educational forum for advancing the skills of identity and cybersecurity professionals through highly technical demonstrations and collaborative workshops. Early bird tickets for HIP Conference 2020 are available until February 10.

“I am really looking forward to the conversations at HIP,” said Alex Weinert, Director of Identity Security at Microsoft and HIP Conference speaker. “Identity security has never been more important. Our team sees first-hand the increasing volume and sophistication of attacks that prey on vulnerable accounts. HIP will provide a great forum to learn from each other. Working together, we have the opportunity to do much more to protect users from account compromise.”

HIP Conference 2020 strongly encourages a culture of knowledge-sharing, where speakers engage in conversations both on and off the stage. Attendees can expect to dive deeply into identity-related topics including:

Navigating the hybrid identity threat landscape

Implementing a passwordless authentication strategy

Defending identity services

Recovering from ransomware attacks

Publishing on-premises applications for B2E and B2B

“HIP brings together the industry's foremost identity experts with topics that are focused on securing hybrid identity systems, primarily Microsoft Active Directory and Azure Active Directory,” said Gil Kirkpatrick, Chief Architect at Semperis and HIP Conference founder. “Our mission is to connect technology gurus and practitioners in an environment where they can exchange information, share war stories, and ultimately make their networks and applications more secure.”

HIP Conference 2020 is hosted by Semperis in partnership with Microsoft. Admission includes all food, beverages, and conference materials. Attendees can qualify for up to 16 continuing professional education (CPE) credits. For more information about HIP Conference 2020 and to learn about other HIP events, visit hipconf.com.

About Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP):

Mobile workforces, cloud applications, and digitalization are changing every aspect of the modern enterprise. And with radical transformation come new business risks. Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) is the premier educational forum for identity-centric practitioners. Whatever industry sector or job function, HIP strives to provide its community the insights and relationships needed to enable and protect today’s digitally driven organizations.

About Semperis:

Semperis is an enterprise identity protection company that helps organizations recover from cyber breaches and directory service failures, on-premises and in the cloud. The company’s patented technology for Active Directory (AD) is used by customers in the Fortune 500, government, financial, healthcare, and other industries worldwide. Semperis is accredited by Microsoft and recognized by Gartner.

