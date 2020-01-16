Words With Friends Rings in the New Decade with Social Campaign #WordsWithVision

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that its iconic game Words With Friends is ushering in a new year and a new decade with an inspiring social campaign, #WordsWithVision. For 20 days, well-known individuals, activists and innovators across entertainment, business, arts, journalism and the non-profit sector will share their guiding word of the year, alongside their reason for making that sentiment their touchstone for 2020.

“ As we enter not just a new year, but a new decade, it’s a time to recommit to ourselves and each other,” said Deepthi Menon, Senior Vice President at Zynga. “ We are excited to kick off 2020 with our players, celebrating the power of words in driving focus, unity and connection in the year ahead.”

The campaign begins with record-breaking music artist and longtime Words With Friends player Garth Brooks, sharing his word of the year – CONNECTION – in a special video address. The campaign will culminate with the ‘word with vision’ selected by the Words With Friends player community as their word of the year: “UNITY”. Joining Zynga and Words With Friends fans to share their guiding word for 2020 will be:

The #WordsWithVision campaign begins today and will continue through February 4, 2020. To participate in the campaign, follow Zynga on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and follow Words With Friends on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

