Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Contract Renewal Worth $1.3 Million with Tier One Telecom Company

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 16, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation and communication technologies, announced today that during the second quarter of fiscal 2020, its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has finalized an annual renewal agreement worth $1.3 million for various location-based services (“LBS”) with a tier one U.S. mobile network operator in the telecommunications industry.

“We are pleased to continue working with this long-standing customer who has leveraged Comtech’s location technology platforms to deploy several dynamic applications that have contributed to the success of their company,” said Fred Kornberg, President and CEO of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We have a proven track record of long-term customer relationships where our location technology serves as the support for multiple offerings for this mobile network operator.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechenterprise.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

