Virsec and ProtectedIT Partner to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virsec, a cybersecurity company delivering a radically new approach to protect against advanced targeted attacks, announced it has partnered with ProtectedIT, a leader in delivering enterprise security solutions, remote infrastructure, and cloud services to offer advanced cyber security protections to its clientele.

The Virsec Security Platform stops fileless attacks and in-memory threats that escape detection by conventional security tools. These advanced application attacks have been indefensible, putting many businesses in jeopardy. Virsec stops these threats, protecting applications from the inside against known and unknown zero-day threats.

“With the dramatic rise in cyberattacks, businesses are struggling to maintain visibility over critical applications and stop attacks that bypass conventional security tools,” said Damian Ehrlicher, Chairman and President of ProtectedIT. “Virsec’s unique approach to cybersecurity is a game-changer, protecting against advanced exploits, with unrivaled speed and accuracy. We’re honored to be a strategic partner with Virsec as we roll out these robust cybersecurity measures to our clients.”

ProtectedIT provides a full range of IT security services and solutions, allowing clients to define their strategy, identify risks, and ensure operational availability. With a team of respected industry experts, ProtectedIT delivers services including full security assessments, remote infrastructure management, cloud services adoption and migration, and implementation of advanced security.

“In today’s hostile security environment, we’re seeing an exponential rise in attacks that target application memory during runtime. Virsec is the only solution that directly addresses this risk to all businesses,” said Vishal Patel, Vice President, Enterprise – North America at Virsec. “We are delighted to partner with ProtectedIT to deliver the next-generation of security and risk management to businesses across the U.S.”

About Virsec

Based in San Jose, California, Virsec was founded on the belief that a new model is required to counter today’s advanced cyber threats. The company is led by industry veterans who have driven one of the world’s top processor teams, and created innovative technology in network security, embedded systems and real-time memory protection. Virsec’s team has broad leadership experience at multiple leading cybersecurity and technology companies, and a long list of high-growth startups. More information is available at www.virsec.com.

About ProtectedIT

Based in Chicago, with offices in Tel Aviv and New Delhi, ProtectedIT is a globally managed cybersecurity provider. Founded in 2019 as a MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider), ProtectedIT provides customers with a customized business continuity plan predicated off their IT risk exposure. ProtectedIT offers compliance consulting around SOC2, HIPPA, NERC, SOX, and multiple data privacy compliance standards based on jurisdiction. ProtectedIT’s team of seasoned executives and consultants provides its customers a unique approach to not only cybersecurity, but business continuity and disaster recovery at the application performance level. More information is available at www.protectedit.net.