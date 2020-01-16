DolEx Streamlines Processes with Cloud-Based Deployment of Fiserv Anti-Money Laundering Technology

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that DolEx Dollar Express, Inc. and its affiliate, Europhil, will enhance their anti-money laundering (AML) processes with technology from Fiserv. DolEx, a provider of retail financial services in the U.S. and Spain, offers wire transfers, consumer loan origination, walk-up bill payment, check cashing, prepaid cards and other services through more than 500 proprietary retail stores and over 2,500 agent locations, facilitating more than $4.5 billion in volume each year.

DolEx will implement cloud-based versions of AML Risk Manager and Payment Fraud Manager from Fiserv, deploying the solutions via Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its overall technology strategy.

“DolEx provides essential financial services to underserved consumers, and we are focused on delivering excellent service and value,” said Mario Trujillo, Chief Executive Officer, DolEx Dollar Express, Inc. “By using Fiserv technology we will further strengthen our already robust AML processes. We will gain additional efficiency, scale and flexibility, which will enable better interactions and improved frictionless customer experiences. Think of DolEx as Fintech for the Underbanked.”

AML Risk Manager provides advanced customer risk profiling, risk scoring, transaction monitoring and know your customer (KYC) capabilities, and Payment Fraud Manager is a comprehensive cross-channel monitoring and interdiction solution for electronic payments. The solutions utilize sophisticated techniques such as machine learning to detect suspicious transactions, leading to more accurate fraud detection and fewer false positives. This helps to eliminate the inconvenience and delay caused when legitimate transactions are flagged for investigation, benefitting both customers and staff by facilitating a better experience and more efficient operations.

Both solutions are designed to scale to handle high volumes of transactions, which is particularly important for DolEx during peak processing periods such as Mother’s Day week and other holiday seasons, when large volumes of money are transferred.

“We enable clients to deploy technology in the way that works best for them,” said Pat Korb, president of Financial & Risk Management Solutions at Fiserv. “AML Risk Manager will enable DolEx to enhance their financial crime prevention capabilities while taking advantage of the scalability and flexibility of cloud-based hosting.”

Fiserv offers a wide range of technology deployment and operations choices that enable clients to optimize performance, efficiency, and flexibility in support of their business strategies. From on-premises, hosted, application service provider (ASP), and expanding private or public cloud options, to application programming interface (API) integrations, Fiserv is continually innovating delivery capabilities to drive high-value results for clients.

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional Resources

AML Risk Manager - fiserv.com/risk-compliance/fraud-risk-aml-compliance-management/aml-risk-manager.aspx

About DolEx Dollar Express, Inc.

DolEx is a multinational company with over 20 years of experience in the Financial Services Industry. They offer a comprehensive selection of must-have products and services, including, among others Domestic and International Remittances, Payments, Check Cashing, and Installment Loans.

As one of the US leaders in the Retail Financial Services Industry, they take great pride in their unique network of more than 500 proprietary retail stores and over 2,500 independent retail agents that, in partnership with DolEx, serve and meet their customer’s financial service’s needs.

In the US, DolEx serves the Hispanic community through its two industry-leading brands, DolEx & Quisqueyana. Their retail network has a presence in over 30 US states, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

In Spain, their brand Europhil has been a leader for many years in the Money Transfers Industry. With over 50 proprietary retail stores and close to 500 independent retail agents, they have been fulfilling their customer’s needs sending money to friends & family in Latin America and several other countries and regions around the world, including the Philippines and Africa. To learn more visit DolEx.com or call 1800.892.0210.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover™ cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G