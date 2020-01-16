Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies Embraces AI With Adoption of Entire CLARA analytics Product Suite

SAN FRANCISCO & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (BHHC) today announced that it has selected CLARA analytics (“CLARA”), the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the commercial insurance industry, in order to advance its workers’ compensation claims operations. BHHC will integrate the full suite of CLARA products, including CLARA providers, CLARA litigation and CLARA claims as well as its popular Medicare Set-Aside solution.

“AI offers an unprecedented opportunity to improve the entire claims process by analyzing millions of data points — making connections, spotting trends, and developing meaningful insights in a matter of seconds,” said Russ Selinger, Senior Vice President of Claims at Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies.

CLARA products utilize AI and advanced machine learning to deliver key insights that help commercial insurance organizations increase efficiency and make data-driven decisions that substantially improve operations as well as client service. This comprehensive product suite empowers teams to reduce loss costs incurred in claims handling by keeping claims on track throughout their life cycle.

“BHHC is one of the most respected companies in the insurance landscape, always focused on providing compassionate care to recovering workers and superior service to its customers,” said Gary Hagmueller, CEO of CLARA analytics. “CLARA will help BHHC further differentiate itself by facilitating and informing the claims process in incredible new ways. Our platform will deliver powerful insights to claims representatives, turning them into instant experts who can handle each claim with precision, respect and empathy at scale.”

About Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

The Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (BHHC) are a group of six insurance carriers that are part of the Berkshire Hathaway insurance group. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and with more than 50 years in business, BHHC has evolved from a regional carrier to a national insurance group writing a diverse book of policies from coast to coast. Its Workers’ Compensation Division is based in San Francisco, California.

The Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies are Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company, Brookwood Insurance Company, Continental Divide Insurance Company, Cypress Insurance Company, Oak River Insurance Company, and Redwood Fire and Casualty Insurance Company. Visit www.bhhc.com.

About CLARA analytics

CLARA analytics improves claims outcomes in commercial insurance with easy-to-use artificial intelligence (AI)-based products. CLARA’s suite helps claims teams reduce various sources of loss costs in claims handling by keeping claims on track throughout their life cycle. The suite uses the latest in AI and machine learning (ML) technology and can integrate easily into any workflow or infrastructure to rapidly start showing value. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 insurance carriers to small, self-insured organizations. CLARA analytics was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Silicon Valley in California. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow CLARA analytics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CLARA litigation, CLARA providers and CLARA claims are trademarks of CLARA analytics. All other brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

