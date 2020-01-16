Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Contract Renewal Worth $2.3 Million with Leading Telecom Company

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 16, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation, and communication technologies, announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2020, its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has executed a three-year agreement worth $2.3 million for deployed location-based services (“LBS”) platforms with a leading U.S. telecom organization to support existing and new applications and services.

“Location technology continues to add tremendous value for our telecom and enterprise customers, allowing us to develop a number of long-term and collaborative customer relationships,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We are happy to continue this long-standing relationship, providing continued access to accurate and secure location-based services for a number of existing mobile applications and those still in development.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechenterprise.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL