B&W Subsidiary Awarded Retrofit Boiler Equipment Installation Contract for U.S. Power Plant

Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co., LLC (BWCC), a subsidiary of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W) (NYSE: BW), has been awarded a contract for more than $5 million to install retrofit boiler equipment at a U.S. coal-fired power plant.

BWCC’s project scope includes the removal and installation of various boiler components, which will allow the plant to continue operating efficiently and reliably for the customer.

“Helping to maintain the U.S. and global coal power fleets, and ensuring these assets perform as expected for our customers, is a key part of B&W’s core business,” said Jimmy B. Morgan, Senior Vice President, The Babcock & Wilcox Company. “BWCC has extensive experience in safely executing large, complex construction projects, as well as small projects, maintenance and repair work and quick-turnaround jobs, and we’re looking forward to BWCC bringing that expertise to this important project.”

BWCC Vice President and General Manager Mike Hidas said, “BWCC operates regional construction offices strategically located across North America that provide valuable assistance for fast turnaround requests. This, combined with our deep project and construction management experience, helps differentiate us from the competition.”

BWCC is a single-source turnkey supplier of a full range of field construction, construction management and maintenance services with many years of experience successfully completing a wide range of projects. Learn more about BWCC’s industry-leading capabilities at babcock.com.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

