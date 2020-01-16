Brazilian Manufacturers Transform IT Roadmaps by Switching to Rimini Street Support for their SAP Applications

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced Metalurgica Fallgatter and Continental Parafusos, two industrial manufacturers in Brazil, have transformed their IT roadmaps since switching to Rimini Street’s premium support model for their SAP applications. Both companies leveraged the savings – realized by switching from vendor support to Rimini Street support – to fund their business transformations. The decision to move to third-party support was spearheaded by the companies’ respective Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and resulted in improvement in productivity and business operations.

Digital Innovation on the Agenda of the Modern CFO

Today’s CFOs are taking powerful and innovative approaches to optimize budget spend and transform the way they view digital IT assets. By redefining vendor relationships and freeing up new, elastic forms of working capital, CFOs aim to help the business increase top-line growth, reduce bottom-line costs, or both. The CFOs at Metalurgica Fallgatter (Fallgatter) and Continental Parafusos (Continental) led the charge to identify ways for their respective companies to reduce their SAP application maintenance spend. Both organizations zeroed in on third-party support as the alternative solution and by selecting Rimini Street, they liberated significant maintenance and support savings that they were able to divert to business transformation initiatives.

Fallgatter, a metalworking parts and equipment company based in Cachoeirinha, Brazil, became a customer of Rimini Street in 2017. Responding to Brazil’s economic crisis and looking for additional ways to optimize spend across the organizations, the company’s CFO Cristiane Holl led the charge to revamp their IT budget and find ways to reduce their software maintenance spend, which was one of the single biggest costs. After due diligence, the company selected Rimini Street to become their SAP applications support provider.

With the cost savings and better IT resource management afforded by the move to Rimini Street, Fallgatter was able to invest in more modern CRM systems, better tax management solutions and new business applications for HR and production. “By partnering with Rimini Street to reduce our application maintenance spend, our company was able to invest in other important systems and applications to improve the business and align our IT roadmap with the core business goals. Now our ERP maintenance spend is no longer draining our IT budget,” said Holl.

Operational Efficiencies Gained with Rimini Street Support

CFO Maria Augusta Martins at Continental Parafusos, an industrial fasteners manufacturer for the automotive industry based in São Paulo, Brazil, also analyzed the financial benefits of moving to Rimini Street’s ultra-responsive support services. Additionally, she wanted to ensure that changing support wouldn’t affect the reliability and stability of their production systems. By speaking in depth to Rimini Street clients in Brazil, Martins was satisfied that they would be in safe hands with Rimini Street and assured the interoperability and compatibility with constantly evolving technology standards.

In addition, Continental was able to increase its manufacturing efficiency and productivity by switching to Rimini Street, as significant internal resources were liberated to focus on more strategic business initiatives. “The quality and agility of the services provided by Rimini Street allow our IT team to focus on the innovation of our manufacturing technology, not day-to-day ERP maintenance,” said Martins. “Any bugs are resolved quickly; Rimini Street also anticipates potential incidents and handles our legal and regulatory updates to ensure we stay compliant.”

“Companies such as Fallgatter and Continental showcase the benefits that organizations can experience when bold financial leaders review their vendor support costs and model to help solve financial challenges and drive their businesses towards greater profitability and operational efficiency,” said Edenize Maron, general manager, Rimini Street Latin America. “CFOs like Cristiane Holl and Maria Augusta are examples of leaders who have already understood this new opportunity to drive innovation and change.”

