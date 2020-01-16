Former CFTC Chair Launches The Digital Dollar Project

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J. Christopher (“Chris”) Giancarlo, former Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), along with Charles Giancarlo and Daniel Gorfine, have partnered with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to create the Digital Dollar Project (the “Project”) to advance exploration of a United States Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

“The digital 21st century is underserved by an analog reserve currency,” said Chris Giancarlo. “A digital dollar would help future-proof the greenback and allow individuals and global enterprises to make payments in dollars irrespective of space and time. We are launching the Digital Dollar Project to catalyze a digital, tokenized U.S. currency that would coexist with other Federal Reserve liabilities and serve as a settlement medium to meet the demands of the new digital world and a cheaper, faster and more inclusive global financial system.”

The purpose of the Project is to encourage research and public discussion on the potential advantages of a digital dollar, convene private sector thought leaders and actors, and propose possible models to support the public sector. The Project will develop a framework for potential, practical steps that can be taken to establish a dollar CBDC.

To help launch the Project, Chris and Charles Giancarlo and Daniel Gorfine are forming the Digital Dollar Foundation (The Foundation), a not-for-profit organization. The Foundation has engaged Accenture as lead architect and technology innovation partner. “Accenture has a record of innovative collaborations with central banks. It includes work with the Bank of Canada, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, European Central Bank, and most recently with the intent of Sweden’s Riksbank — the world’s first central bank—to sign an agreement to develop an e-krona CBDC in a test environment, so they were the obvious choice for guiding this process,” said Chris Giancarlo.

The Project’s formation follows from Chris Giancarlo and Gorfine’s Oct. 15, 2019 Wall Street Journal Opinion piece, ‘We Sent a Man to the Moon. We Can Send the Dollar to Cyberspace.’ The Project will explore design options and approaches for creating a digital dollar through a deliberative process, including stakeholder meetings, roundtable discussions, and open forums, and be based on careful consideration of core governmental interests, support for existing U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) related projects, and a focus on a set of key guiding principles.

These principles will be tested against a wide range of stakeholder needs and use case requirements to ensure that design inputs for a digital dollar optimize its value; adhere to core U.S. legal, security, privacy, economic and cultural requirements, and serve to advance the needs of global financial systems and consumers.

“Accenture is pleased to partner with the Digital Dollar Foundation to advance the project by helping to bring together an expert multistakeholder community to take maximum advantage of real world experience and the latest technological capabilities,” said David Treat, senior managing director and global Blockchain lead at Accenture. “Central Bank Digital Currency is a key enabler for the modernization of financial systems and will drive material economic and social improvements and form the basis for a wave of new innovation.”

A dollar CBDC would represent a third format of currency and, similar to paper currency, be backed by (and therefore be treated as a liability of) the Fed. This is a key distinction with tokenizing bank money, which is a liability of the issuing commercial bank. The aim of a CBDC is to be portable, in a digital format, and able to send as easily as a text.

There has been minimal innovation in central bank money since the proliferation of bank notes and cashless transfers during the 19th century. A digital dollar would offer new scope and possibilities for the secure and instantaneous settlement in dollars through consumer banks and trusted payment intermediaries. It will have to preserve, as well as offer full integration with, the existing financial system. It must also reduce costs, foster security, improve transparency, and serve as an effective digital settlement medium nationally and internationally to make the dollar a better currency for all of its global users.

As the first phase of a multiphase journey, the Project will consider initial designs and proposals for a dollar CBDC and will enlist the participation of individual economists, business leaders, technologists, innovators, lawyers, academics, consumer advocacy and human rights experts, and ethicists.

Going forward, the Project will work to develop a framework for testing and learning about digital dollar capabilities and implementation practicalities. The ongoing pace and direction of the Project will be assisted by a steering body that will be proposed alongside the framework. The Project intends to share its findings with key stakeholders, and based on those findings and feedback, begin consideration of possible future work.

About Digital Dollar Foundation

The Digital Dollar Foundation is a not-for-profit organization created to support the Digital Dollar Project’s efforts to advance exploration of a United States Central Bank Digital Currency in order to advance the needs of global financial systems and consumers. The Foundation is led by the Honorable J. Christopher Giancarlo, Charles H. Giancarlo and Daniel Gorfine. J. Christopher Giancarlo is Senior Counsel to the international law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher and the former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Charles Giancarlo is the CEO of Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), and formerly served in senior executive roles at Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO) and Silver Lake Partners, the private equity firm. Daniel Gorfine is founder and CEO of Gattaca Horizons LLC, and previously served as the CFTC’s first Chief Innovation Officer and Director of LabCFTC. FTI Consulting, a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes, is providing strategic communication support for the Foundation and Project. For more information on the Digital Dollar Project please visit: DigitalDollarProject.org or contact: info@DigitalDollarProject.org.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

This document makes descriptive reference to trademarks that may be owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture and is not intended to represent or imply the existence of an association between Accenture and the lawful owners of such trademarks.