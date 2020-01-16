Accenture Announced as Executive Partner of the American Council of Life Insurers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been announced as Executive Partner of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI), providing ACLI members with insights and research through its Accenture Life Insurance Services practice to help carriers pursue digital transformation and innovation initiatives. ACLI advocates on behalf of 280 member companies that provide financial and retirement security services to a total of 90 million U.S. families.

As part of the relationship Accenture will provide ACLI members with practical information on adopting emerging technologies, growing sustainably in the digital economy and scaling innovations to achieve more value from their technology investments.

“We look forward to collaborating with ACLI to help its members with their growth and innovation strategies,” said Shay Alon, who leads Accenture’s Life and Annuity Products and Platforms business. “Like other industries, insurance is highly vulnerable to digital disruption, and insurers are working hard to modernize their workforces and innovate throughout their businesses — but are challenged to maximize the returns on their technology investments. We see tremendous opportunity for the industry to drive growth by unlocking value from digital technologies.”

Accenture helps insurers drive growth with digital innovation, platform modernization, improved product distribution, and enhancing their relevance with customers using analytics. Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP) is part of Accenture Life Insurance Services. Learn more at www.accenture.com/lifeandannuitysoftware.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright © 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.